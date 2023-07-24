"When you’re at his level, no," "ABSOLUTELY!!" - Fans split down the middle over 6-time world champion leaving WWE for AEW

The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson, has been with AEW for nearly two years now, and fans have their opinions on whether his leaving WWE was a good decision.

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) is undeniably a top-notch genius of the wrestling business. Give him any role, he knows how to make it work and eventually thrive in it as well. The American Dragon is considered one of the founding fathers of Ring of Honor after his success on the independent scene.

However, Danielson is undoubtedly best known for his time in the WWE. The story of Bryan reaching the top of the mountain from being an underdog with the help of the "Yes Movement" will forever be remembered as legendary.

After gaining prominence in the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade, Bryan decided to jump ship to the other major promotion, AEW, in 2021. That year, the American Dragon eventually became 'All Elite' at the All Out PPV. He also had a five-star debut match against Kenny Omega on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, it's been nearly two years since Bryan was signed to Tony Khan's promotion, and fans are still debating whether he made the right call parting ways with the world's biggest wrestling promotion to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Nevertheless, fans were seemingly divisive over their opinions while responding to the question. Here is how fans feel regarding Bryan's run in AEW up to now:

While the majority of fans think Danielson made the right move by jumping ship, there is a section of fans who still think he would've been better off in WWE. Here is what they had to say:

Injury update on Bryan Danielson and his possible return date to AEW

Bryan Danielson has suffered several injuries throughout his wrestling career, but he has fought and come back stronger every time. Meanwhile, The American Dragon is currently out of action due to a forearm injury that occurred during his match against Kazuchika Okada at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

Furthermore, Bryan proceeded to wrestle for ten more minutes following the injury but has been out of action ever since. Meanwhile, the former WWE champion recently provided an update on his surgery while confirming that he is on the road to recovery.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite , I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight! pic.twitter.com/6lKHsZk65f

It remains to be seen when fans will get to see The American Dragon back in action and also what the higher-ups and Tony Khan have in store for him when he returns.