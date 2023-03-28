Which Bloodline member once dropped a major hint of joining AEW?

While it may come as a surprise to many, a current Bloodline member had previously teased joining AEW before he became a part of the WWE roster.

The star in question is none other than Solo Sikoa. Previously known as Sefa Fatu on the independent scene, he made his WWE debut in 2021. The 30-year-old star was able to quickly rise through the ranks in NXT due to sheer in-ring skill. His talent warranted him to be included on the main roster in 2022.

While Sikoa is a major star and an integral part of the Bloodline today, he had seemingly considered joining AEW instead.

In 2020 the Bloodline posted a picture of himself in front of an All Elite Wrestling logo and tagged the company in the tweet.

You can check out his tweet from 2020 here:

The post was retweeted by Cody Rhodes as well, who seemed quite interested in acquiring the star for AEW judging by his praise.

A WWE veteran recently commented on the Bloodline member's upcoming match against Cody Rhodes

Ahead of WrestleMania, the American Nightmare is set to face Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

Speaking about the upcoming fight on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell proposed an idea to keep Sikoa's undefeated streak going while also making Cody look formidable.

"They are really handling Cody [Rhodes] well. This is how you get over because you've got to get that creative behind you. You've got to get the booking team behind you. And next week, if he meets Solo, there are a lot of different finishes. He can beat Solo, or you can run the two Usos in trying to get Cody, and Cody runs out, and here comes Roman [Reigns] from behind, and they beat the living c**p out of him. But there are a lot of ways to get around it," Mantell said. [From 27:24 to 28:05]

You can check out the full exclusive episode here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Solo Sikoa.

