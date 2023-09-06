Who is AEW's Chief Legal Officer? Details on female executive targeted by Jim Cornette for CM Punk's contract termination

CM Punk was initially set to compete against Ricky Starks at AEW All Out. However, the events that transpired between the Chicago native and Jack Perry at All In the previous week put a spoke in that wheel. On the following week's edition of Collision, it was announced that the 44-year-old's contract with AEW had been terminated, effective immediately.

The two stars got into a backstage altercation after Perry's match. During his bout All In, he mocked CM Punk after slamming his opponent, Hook, through what he claimed was 'real glass.' The two were immediately suspended, and it was reported that the 26-year-old would not be not permitted to appear at any of AEW's shows in Chicago.

Jim Cornette, a veteran of the industry, shared his thoughts on the matter and his apprehension of the stern decision taken by AEW higher ups. In particular, he called out AEW's Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, for being biased on the basis of her association with the promotion's EVPs, The Young Bucks.

Parekh is also the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by Shahid Khan (Tony Khan's father). She upholds her roles and duties backstage away from the limelight and is involved in all crucial decision making processes for the promotion.

At Collision, Tony Khan addressed fans about the situation and what led them to take such an extreme measure. He cited that everyone's safety, the stars and himself, had been in jeopardy.

Wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels shares eruptive reaction to Jim Cornette's comments on CM Punk issue

Wrestling fans are divided over AEW's decision to fire CM Punk. He debuted in the promotion in August 2021. He soon pursued the AEW World Championship and feuded with popular names.

Jim Cornette's comments on the Chief Legal Officer's involvement in Punk's firing led to mixed reactions from the industry. Wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels did not take it lightly, and tweeted:

"I’ve kept my mouth shut about a lot of things in this past year, but the unsubstantiated garbage I’ve read in the past day about AEW’s chief legal officer [Parekh] is an embarrassment to anyone spouting it. Absolutely the last person who should be maligned in this situation."

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has not made a statement on the matter and it might be a while before fans hear from the former AEW star. It seems his history with rubbing up people the wrong way has exploded in his face. He was also controversially released from WWE in 2014.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena