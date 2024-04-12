Who was reportedly responsible for airing AEW All In footage featuring CM Punk this week? Reputed names omit any credit

After CM Punk's comments regarding his backstage altercation with Jack Perry, AEW released footage of the incidents that took place during the All In event in 2023. The release of the clip got mixed reactions from fans, but it was the company's way of reacting to what Punk said during a recent interview.

It appears that AEW boss Tony Khan was reportedly the only one responsible for airing the footage, while Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks did not favor the decision.

"I've been checking with people in AEW and I have been told that this was not something The Bucks were in favor of doing. It wasn't their idea, it was Tony Khan's idea that he wanted this out there," Wade Keller said.

Khan had already advertised that the footage would air on the April 10 episode of Dynamite, but his decision didn't get the support he expected from fans.

"AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage. The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history," Tony Khan said.

CM Punk seemingly reacted to Tony Khan releasing AEW All In footage

CM Punk took to social media to seemingly react to Tony Khan's release of the AEW All In footage featuring the altercation between Jack Perry and The Best In The World.

Punk reacted with an image of former US President George W. Bush standing before a giant 'Mission Accomplished' banner.

The former champion had a brief stint with AEW, but backstage altercations and injury woes made this run relatively unsuccessful. After the All In incident, Punk got fired and returned to WWE after almost a decade, and Perry re-joined NJPW.

Now, with WWE, Punk wants to become champion again. He was initially expected to take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but a triceps injury changed the plans.

CM Punk seems set to feud with Drew McIntyre after costing him the title at The Show of Shows and the opportunity to become the No.1 contender at the RAW after 'Mania.