Why was CM Punk’s return not announced earlier on Dynamite? Possible reason explored

Tony Khan confirmed CM Punk’s return to AEW on Dynamite this week. Khan stated that the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17 will feature the Second City Saint.

The announcement garnered a mixed reaction from the fans in attendance at the Aztec Bowl in San Diego, but some fans might be wondering why Khan didn’t announce Punk’s return during a previous episode of Dynamite.

CM Punk’s return to AEW was seemingly teased by MJF several weeks ago on Dynamite. The AEW World Champion name-dropped the 44-year-old star as one of his top feuds.

It was previously reported that AEW had been struggling with ticket sales for Collision. Since Punk is a household name, Khan officially announcing his return could help move more tickets for the upcoming show.

AEW also dropped a new graphic for Collision during Dynamite this week. The new poster features CM Punk. The graphic also features crucial details of the show, including its airdate and venue. Fans can check out the new graphic below.

It has been reported that Saturday Night Collision will split the AEW roster, with the exception of champions. There are no details on how Tony Khan will pursue the brand split. More details in this regard are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Was AEW Collision specifically created for CM Punk?

With Punk set to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in a matter of weeks, it’s time we debunk a certain rumor going around in the pro wrestling community. The rumor concerns the Saturday show and the returning AEW star.

The Second City Saint hasn't appeared in the flesh for the promotion since All Out 2022. Following that event, Punk and his mentor, Ace Steel, were reportedly involved in a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. You can click here to find out if AEW Collision was created to pave the way for Punk’s return to the company.

The fight led to Tony Khan suspending the parties involved. Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were stripped of the world and trios tag titles, respectively. Ace Steel was fired from the company only to be quietly brought back later on.

Fans will have to wait until June 17 to see CM Punk once again on their screens. Are you looking forward to Punk’s return? Let us know in the comments section below!

