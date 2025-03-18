"Would definitely beat Cody Rhodes," "All-time fumble" - Fans claim WWE made a huge mistake by releasing former AEW champion

A top AEW star rose to prominence following his WWE exit many years ago. Fans on social media recently discussed the performer's success in All Elite Wrestling and how the global juggernaut made a huge mistake by releasing him.

Ad

The star in question is Swerve Strickland. He was part of Hit Row in WWE and was only featured as a mid-card talent. After his release from the global juggernaut, Strickland joined the Tony Khan-led company in 2021, debuting at the Revolution pay-per-view.

In AEW, Swerve Strickland ascended to the top of the pro wrestling industry as a marquee attraction. Last year, Strickland grabbed the brass ring when he defeated Samoa Joe to become the World Champion. The Realest is still going strong as a key part of the promotion's roster.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X/Twitter recently reacted to Strickland's remarkable run in AEW. Many believed that WWE committed a huge mistake by not capitalizing on the former Hit Row member's potential.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"Well, it's pretty well known that they did," a user tweeted.

"They already regret it, they called him, but WWE said he was too expensive for them," a fan wrote.

"All time fumble," a person commented.

Ad

One user even claimed that Swerve Strickland had the potential to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes if he was still in the Stamford-based company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

An X/Twitter user believed that Swerve Strickland's release was a call made by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland has a huge opportunity ahead of him in AEW

Swerve Strickland reinserted himself into the AEW World Title picture following the Revolution pay-per-view. He defeated his archnemesis, Ricochet, in a hard-fought battle at the event and earned the right to challenge current champion Jon Moxley for the gold.

Strickland even made his presence felt at the end of Revolution's main event, where Jon Moxley retained his championship against Cope and Christian Cage. He dived from the top of the balcony onto Moxley.

With Strickland pursuing the top prize in All Elite Wrestling again, it will be interesting to see if he can free the title from the grasp of Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback