WWE is no better than AEW at the moment, claims wrestling veteran

AEW and WWE have been at odds since the former promotion's establishment in 2019. While Tony Khan's promotion was originally touted as an alternative, Jim Cornette believes that neither promotion is putting out quality pro wrestling.

During the fan-titled "Wednesday Night Wars" between AEW and NXT, both promotions were highly praised as each seemed to try their best to one-up the other. Sadly, since then, fans have not been consistently happy with either wrestling promotion.

After critiquing Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley's clash during the recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran came to the conclusion that even WWE's current product is terrible.

"This is the lowest common denominator. This is garbage television for stupid people. And it’s so embarrassing that they call this pro wrestling, and the only alternative to this is Vince’s fairyland, so you either got to look at wrestling for five-year-olds or garbage wrestling for convicted felons. There’s no in-between." [06:23 onward]

Jon Moxley is considered one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today, and in light of his recent Cage Match with Kenny Omega, Cornette also gave his take on the star's wild popularity.

The veteran questioned why AEW fans would want to see bouts like last week's Cage Match

During last week's Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega clashed in a brutal, bloody Cage Match. While both men pushed each other to their limits, The Purveyor of Violence ended up victorious with the help of Don Calis.

Later in the same episode, Cornette harshly criticized Omega and Moxley's Cage Match on AEW Dynamite.

"Anybody that’s ever worked with any kind of barbed wire – if they had done with real barbed wire in some fashion what they did here their skin would’ve been hanging in shreds. They were still cutting themselves up so they’re taking some steps to mitigate it, but it’s still stupid and still looks believable as barbed wire, which makes both of them complete idiots and why would you want to see this?" [07:30 onward]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley IV: Steel Cage HIGHLIGHTS.



Another violent masterpiece by these two. Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley IV: Steel Cage HIGHLIGHTS.Another violent masterpiece by these two. https://t.co/2uc2q0AwiB

Despite their heated feud, Kenny Omega notably praised Jon Moxley recently and called him the "MVP of AEW." Could their mutual respect somehow change the aggression of their feud or will things continue to escalate?

