WWE legend Randy Orton once buried Tony Khan after teasing an AEW debut for weeks

Randy Orton is best known for his dangerous moveset in The Squared Circle, but he once proved that his words cut just as sharp when he clashed with Tony Khan on social media.

Back in 2019, Orton seemed to tease a jump to All Elite Wrestling for weeks, which had many wondering if he'd be the biggest name since Chris Jericho (at the time) to make the jump. However, fast forward to today, and The Viper has remained loyal to WWE. If his exchange with Tony Khan proves anything, he might not be "All Elite" anytime soon.

At the time, CM Punk took to social media to comment on the wrestling industry, especially after the controversy of 2019's Crown Jewel. Tony Khan notably commented on the post, referencing the incident. However, this led to Randy Orton stepping in, reminding Khan of his father's dealing with Saudi Arabia. The AEW President hit back, only for Orton to call him the Dixie Carter of Jacksonville.

Check out the compilation of the exchange between Tony Khan and Randy Orton below, or read the posts on X.

Did The Viper "win" this X-standoff?

In the years following the post, fans have referenced the exchange many times. Interestingly, after Tony Khan brought on Ric Flair and many other legends, AEW has been compared to 2011 TNA. In light of this, fans are wondering just how true Randy's "Jacksonville Dixie" remark is since Dixie Carter herself hired many WWE legends in 2011.

Randy Orton is allegedly gearing up for a return to WWE

Fans of the Stamford-based promotion will likely know that The Viper has been out of commission since early 2022. Reports of his condition have varied, with some speculation that he might have never returned to wrestling.

Popular social media leaker account BoozerRasslin took to X to claim that Randy Orton is medically cleared to return. Additionally, WWE seems to be planning for a perfect time to feature his return, and with the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event, this could be the window for his return.

With Survivor Series taking place later this month, fans will get to see whether Randy Orton comes back yet or not. However, this does push back any notions of an AEW debut, especially since Orton could be in the last lap of his career. But, as they say in wrestling: "Never say never." Adam Copeland shocked the industry not too long ago, so maybe The Viper could eventually do the same.

