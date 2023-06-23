WWE legend the reason for AEW Dynamite peaking? Hint: It's not CM Punk

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in AEW, but he wasn’t responsible for the huge numbers AEW Dynamite pulled this past Wednesday. As a matter of fact, the spike in Dynamite ratings can be alluded to a WWE Hall of Famer.

The star in question is Jeff Jarrett. The 55-year-old veteran’s Concessions Stand Brawl with Mark Briscoe peaked with 972,000 viewers on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. The episode averaged 902,000 viewers across its two hours on TBS.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo The Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe Concession Stand Brawl peaked with 972,000 viewers last night. The Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe Concession Stand Brawl peaked with 972,000 viewers last night. https://t.co/ibbVGdChFc

By comparison, the AEW Collision debut episode this past Saturday which was centered on Punk’s return, averaged 816,000 viewers over two hours. The 44-year-old teamed up with FTR against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in the show’s main event.

CM Punk also made an appearance in the opening segment of Dynamite this week despite not being advertised. The Second City Saint arrived in time to help the Hardy Brothers, Ricky Starks, and FTR take out The Gunns and Bullet Club Gold after the opening match between The Hardys and The Gunns on AEW Dynamite.

This was Punk’s first appearance on AEW’s flagship show in nearly ten months. The Chicago native grabbed the mic and challenged the heels to a huge tag team match this Saturday at Collision. It will be Punk, FTR, and Starks versus Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns.

CM Punk’s opponent for Forbidden Door announced on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan also added few matches to Forbidden Door on Dynamite this week. It was announced that CM Punk would take on Satoshi Kojima in the first-round match of the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament at Forbidden Door this Sunday.

Many fans had expected Kenta to be CM Punk’s opponent, but the innovator of the GTS himself said the match would never take place. For those unaware, Kenta has been calling out Punk for years over the latter’s use of the GTS.

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S Kenta vs Punk is never going to happen. Kenta vs Punk is never going to happen.

It remains to be seen if Punk will win his match this Sunday at AEW Forbidden Door.

What are your predictions for the June 25 pay-per-view event? Let us know in the comments section below!

