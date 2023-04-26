WWE veteran should make a blockbuster return and win the World Heavyweight Championship after 14 years

Triple H introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on the most recent edition of WWE RAW. The debate has been raging on about who should be the first winner, and it should be none other than CM Punk.

The Second City Saint has been absent from AEW since the infamous Brawl Out incident that took place during the media scrum after All Out 2022. While there have been reports of him wanting to make a return to Tony Khan's company, he was spotted backstage at RAW in Chicago. He was reportedly there to have a conversation with The Miz and Triple H.

In light of the incident and AEW's relationship with CM Punk being questionable at best, WWE must do everything it can to convince the Voice of the Voiceless to return after nearly a decade.

Despite Roman Reigns' meteoric rise as the biggest star in the business today, CM Punk is also an incredibly popular star with fans. If he makes a hero's return to WWE and captures the World Heavyweight Championship, it will give the company a boost like no other.

Moreover, a number of wrestlers have risen to great heights since CM Punk left. Dream matches like Gunther vs CM Punk or LA Knight vs CM Punk would have fans on the edge of their seats. With Survivor Series taking place later this year, CM Punk vs Roman Reigns in a match to establish who is the actual best in the world would be tremendous for WWE's popularity and viewership.

When was the last time CM Punk was WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

CM Punk has won the World Heavyweight Championship three times. His first win came in 2008 when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Edge after the Rated-R Superstar was brutally assaulted by Batista.

He forfeited the title 2 months later, winning it the following year when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Jeff Hardy at the Extreme Rules 2009 pay-per-view. The Charismatic Enigma later regained the title at Night of Champions that year.

At SummerSlam 2009, CM Punk won the title for a third time, defeating Jeff Hardy in a TLC Match. The Undertaker took the title off of him in a Hell in a Cell match, marking the last time the Straight Edge Superstar was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

