AFL games this weekend - Melbourne Demons host the Cats, Richmond and Fremantle lock horns, and more

Round 8 games are underway in the AFL, and six mouth-watering clashes are slated for Saturday and Sunday (May 4 and 5).

The most anticipated game of Saturday takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Melbourne Demons host league leaders Geelong Cats. Both sides have been in decent form, which makes this tie interesting.

The Cats, who have not lost a game this season, are the overwhelming favorites. However, the Demons will look to flex their muscle, hoping to end their opponents' winning streak.

At Optus Stadium, West Coast will search for a third win when they take on Essendon. After losing the first four games of the season, they bounced back with consecutive wins before losing again in the previous round.

Harley Reid, Tom Barrass and Noah Long are back in the Eagles' team for this clash, which increases their chances of a positive result. But Essendon is no pushover, going by their current form.

The Bombers have not lost since Round 5 and most recently played out a thrilling draw on Anzac Day. They have also won the last two meetings with the Eagles.

St Kilda and North Melbourne round up Saturday's AFL fixtures. Both teams have had below-par performances so far, so it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

The Saints are winless in four games, while the Kangaroos are the weeping boys of the season with no wins. A victory will be a morale booster and a sigh of relief for both coaches of both sides. It's left to be seen who wants the four points most.

What games are scheduled in the AFL on Sunday (April 5)?

Three games will go down in the AFL on Sunday - Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers (1 pm AEST), Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn Hawks (4 pm AEST), and Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns (7:10 pm AEST).

The Tigers will be in search of redemption against the Dockers. Adam Yze's side has only one win this season and is 16th in the league, which makes this clash a must-win to salvage their campaign.

Fremantle will come into the game knowing that a victory will push them into the top-eight. However, they must be ready to overpower the hungry Tigers to achieve this.

At Marvel Stadium, 17th-placed Hawthorn Hawks face 11th-placed Western Bulldogs. Both sides lost in the previous round, to Sydney Swans and Fremantle Dockers respectively, and will look to respond with a win.

The Bulldogs have the upper hand based on their head-to-head record with four wins in their last five outings.

Brisbane and Gold Coast wrap up the AFL Round 8 fixtures with an enthralling meeting at The Gabba on Sunday evening. The Lions are coming off back-to-back losses, while the Suns will be out for another win after beating West Coast in the previous round.

The match-up could go either way based on how the sides have played this season. Underperforming Brisbane has a 2-5 record while Gold Coast who have been inconsistent is 4-3.