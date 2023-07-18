The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, and with that comes the return of fantasy football!

Millions of fans across the world spend hours and days deliberating on who to pick for their fantasy team every year. While studs like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase will be drafted high up, there are tonnes of hidden gems you could pick up in the latter rounds.

These sleeper picks may be overlooked as they're relative unknowns waiting to burst onto the scene or rookies who look set to make an instant impact on the NFL.

#1 - Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Despite the 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey during the 2022 season, backup Elijah Mitchell is worth considering in fantasy football. Even when CMC was on the field, Mitchell averaged 9.9 PPR fantasy points per game last year.

It's also worth remembering McCaffrey has had injury worries over the last few years, and if he were to go down, Mitchell would be the next man up in a run-heavy San Francisco scheme.

According to fantasypros.com, Mitchell is RB41 and has an ADP of 125, meaning you can snag him toward the end of your drafts.

#2 - Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney was part of a surprise trade between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs midway through the 2022 NFL season.

Toney was instrumental in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win this year, as he caught a touchdown and set up the win with a monster punt return - the longest in Super Bowl history.

Toney was mostly a 'gadget player' in Andy Reid's offense last year, but with a full offseason with the team will be expecting to play a key role alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Toney's current ADP is 89th overall, and he's ranked as WR34 by fantasypros.com. A potential steal of a sleeper if you can grab him.

#3 - Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

New Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions attempted to replace T.J. Hockenson during the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected Iowa TE Sam LaPorta with the 34th overall pick.

LaPorta's college, Iowa, is renowned as Tight End University, with Hockenson, Greg Olsen, Dallas Clark, Noah Fant and George Kittle all having played for the Hawkeyes. What is impressive is that Sam LaPorta ended his collegiate career with the most catches for a tight end in team history.

As well as this, Lions WR Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of 2023, so outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown, there will be plenty of opportunities for LaPorta to make plays.

#4 - Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings have a new RB1 in Alexander Mattison after cutting long-time starter Dalvin Cook. Mattison was a clear backup to Cook, but evidence suggests he can replicate his old teammate's numbers.

Cook played the entire 2022 season, but as he missed time in 2021, Mattison stepped in and posted 20+ PPR points in all three games, getting over 20 carries.

He's proved he can be a bell cow running back, yet his ADP is still only 79, making him RB28, according to fantasypros.com. The Vikings fed Cook plenty during his tenure, and Mattison stepping in shouldn't change that.

#5 - Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets

New York Jets' newest duo - Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard

The New York Jets made a splash during the 2023 NFL offseason when they reunited former Green Bay Packers teammates Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard.

Lazard already has a rapport with new Jets QB Rodgers, having spent four seasons together in Wisconsin. Rodgers famously tends to target receivers he can trust, so having a familiar face in the facility will be crucial for him.

As well as that, the Jets paid $44m over four years for Lazard, so they will expect him to compete alongside Garrett Wilson for the WR1 slot. Lazard has never had over 1,000 yards, but during the final five games of 2021, he had five touchdowns - second most in the NFL in that time.

If Lazard and Rodgers can click early, draft analysts will regret his 127 ADP.