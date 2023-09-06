Cordarrelle Patterson injury update: Latest on Falcons RB for fantasy football Week 1

Cordarrelle Patterson has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. However, the Atlanta Falcons star has had his share of injury setbacks as well.

With the start of the 2023 season just around the corner, fantasy football fans have been curious to learn about Patterson's availability for Week 1.

What happened to Cordarrelle Patterson?

Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

On Aug. 16, Atlanta revealed that Patterson suffered a soft tissue injury. The team was unable to outline how the player sustained the injury but reports suggest that it might have occurred from overuse or via an acute injury.

In a press conference, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith revealed that the running back would miss several weeks of preseason action. At the time, Patterson was effectively ruled out for Atlanta's two remaining preseason games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cordarrelle Patterson injury update

According to reports, Patterson has been recovering well from his soft tissue injury. However, he has not returned to training with his teammates. The running back is currently listed as questionable on the Falcons' injury report card.

Since Patterson hasn't trained in nearly a month, it is unlikely that he will feature against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Recent reports have suggested that the player's injury isn't too serious, but the team is willing to let him recover completely before getting him back into the thick of things.

The Falcons will commence their 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept 10, when they host the Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Since Patterson is probably going to sit out the game, you should not pick him in your fantasy team.

When will Cordarrelle Patterson return?

The Falcons have not released a timeline on Patterson's return. The team is reportedly being patient with the four-time Pro Bowler and not willing to rush him back onto the field.

If Patterson sits out the Week 1 game against Carolina, the Falcons will likely use Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in their offensive backfield.

