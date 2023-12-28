Keon Coleman landing spots: 3 best NFL destinations for Florida State’s star WR

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. A sure first-round pick, Coleman impressed with his catches and his consistent production throughout the year, netting a perfect season for the Seminoles, even if they weren't selected by the committee for the College Football Playoff.

Coleman will be a starter in the league from his first day, and he could fix a lot of problems for plenty of teams around the league. Let's see some of the teams where he could fit in.

3 landing spots for Keon Coleman

1 - New Orleans Saints

It's clear as daylight that the Saints need to improve their offense. Part of this goes from Derek Carr's ineptitude to make things work when passing the ball, but the lack of a trustworthy receiver to play alongside Chris Olave is also clear - and no, we're not trusting Michael Thomas in 2023.

Coleman would open up the offense and take away some of Alvin Kamara's maligned third-down targets. Since it'd be difficult for the Saints to get away from Carr's contract, another weapon might help him improve for the next season.

2 - Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson is their number-one receiver at this point. Watson is great, but the fact that he's already leading this group in only his second season is a huge problem for Green Bay, who never adequately replaced the other receivers that left during the Aaron Rodgers era.

Keon Coleman isn't Davante Adams, but pairing him with Watson would be excellent for Jordan Love's development. His speed and athletic profile would fit nicely with what the Packers currently need.

3 - Arizona Cardinals

This is a bit of a curveball. Imagine if the Cardinals decide to keep Kyler Murray as their quarterback, but they also decide to trade down and get more draft picks. In this sense, they could use their other first-round pick to add Keon Coleman.

They need a wide receiver badly, because the drop in quality in recent years has been massive at the position. Plus, if you want to give Murray (or a rookie) a better chance of succeeding, then you also need to give them weapons.