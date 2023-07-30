Patrick and Brittany Mahomes seemed to essentially join Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota's growing and more understanding fanbases. However, those sentiments might be increasing under false pretenses. At least, that is what an also growing chunk of the fanbase appears to be buying into.

In a Reddit thread titled 'Pat & Brittany on Quarterback,' user Quick Spring 5 started a conversation that led to an uproar as they attempted to fill in the blanks on what the program might be missing. Basically, they believe that the program was edited by the couple in an effort to improve or uphold their image as well as they can.

Fans didn't like even the "edited" cut and shuttered to think about what might have been left out.

Takeaways from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on 'Quarterback'

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The Netflix program, whether it was edited or not, still pulled the curtain back on Patrick better than most media press conferences and other public sightings. The quarterback keeps a cool and even head when speaking in front of the podium, but on the field and behind closed doors, he seems to be as ferocious as anyone.

Throughout the show, the quarterback routinely dropped swears on the gridiron. He also proved that he wasn't afraid to confront defensive linemen that he believed might have tackled him against the rules. Several clips reveal him talking to Maxx Crosby.

Meanwhile, Brittany was seen complaining about her expected increase in workload shortly after watching the quarterback injure himself in the playoffs last year. If the show was indeed edited by her, leaving that part in might have been an oversight in hindsight.

Drama and success set Super Bowl defense attempt on rickety footing

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

However, one member who was surprisingly absent from the production was Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's brother. The quarterback's brother is in trouble with the law as he's been accused of forcibly kissing a bar owner twice. A video of the incident exists and a trial is ongoing.

With all of the drama surrounding the No. 15, many wonder if he'll be able to come into the year with a clear head. Between the success of winning the biggest game in sports and the associated regression as pieces leave, Travis Kelce getting another year farther away from 30, and a target the size of Missouri on his back, the quarterback has the world on his plate.

Will he hold on as a perennial force in the AFC or has his flame gotten too big to control?