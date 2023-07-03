After multiple one-year stints with three teams, Andy Dalton has his first multi-year deal since his days with the Cincinnati Bengals, but his latest comments have fans scratching their heads.

On Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram regarding his role in the Carolina Panthers, whom he joined for two seasons in March:

"I view myself as a starter in this league; I don't think there are 32 guys better than me. But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don't think I'm one of the best 32, or a little lower, I'll be watching football on TV."

NFL fans mocked his opinion, with a good number of them comparing him to fallen star Cam Newton:

Mr. God @JamesJett45 @NFL_DovKleiman Lmao. Him quoting Cam Newton in a Panthers uniform is hilarious. @NFL_DovKleiman Lmao. Him quoting Cam Newton in a Panthers uniform is hilarious.

D🅾️NWY4L🩸 @26Reddot @NFL_DovKleiman Oh that’s exactly what Cam Newton said. And even a whashed cam newton is better than Andy Dalton. @NFL_DovKleiman Oh that’s exactly what Cam Newton said. And even a whashed cam newton is better than Andy Dalton.

David Stabenaw @stabmarine @NFL_DovKleiman He won’t be starting for the Panthers unless BY gets hurt. @NFL_DovKleiman He won’t be starting for the Panthers unless BY gets hurt.

Chase @Chkpt_Chase @NFL_DovKleiman Well we do know Bryce is better than you so there’s that lol @NFL_DovKleiman Well we do know Bryce is better than you so there’s that lol

An overview of Andy Dalton's NFL career and stats

After being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals out of TCU in 2011, Andy Dalton immediately proved himself as a rookie, setting multiple franchise rookie records and returning the team to the playoffs after a year out. However, they lost the wild card game at the Houston Texans 10-31.

That was the first of five straight playoff seasons for the team, all of which ended in wild card defeats. The last of them in 2015 (which Dalton did not play because of a thumb injury) is the most famous, as the Bengals were leading the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-15 before linebacker Vontaze Burfict delivered a brutal head hit to Antonio Brown, leading to multiple penalties that allowed the Steelers to kick the game-winning field goal.

From 2016, the Bengals would fail to post a winning record, let alone make the playoffs. After a disastrous 2-14 2019 that included a record 11-game losing streak they replaced Dalton with no. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. By the time of his release, "The Red Rifle" had thrown for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns against 118 interceptions, as well as 22 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown.

From thereon, Dalton would bounce between teams. He first joined the Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott's backup in 2020; but when an ankle injury ended Prescott's season, he became the starter, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He then moved to the Chicago Bears for 2021, but after failing to reach 2,000 yards and throwing for more interceptions than touchdowns (both career firsts), he was benched for rookie Justin Fields. The following year, he went to the New Orleans Saints and became a starter again during the season, this time replacing Jameis Winston and posting over 2,000 yards again.

