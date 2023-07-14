Breece Hall is confident that the New York Jets now have one of the best offenses in the NFL, but fans think it is just plain arrogance.

On Wednesday, the incoming sophomore running back appeared on NFL Total Access to discuss Gang Green's prospects in 2023. He told Mike Yam:

"I mean with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything. If you don't want to load the box, Aaron's going to get the ball off all day, if you do we've got the RPOs and we've got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us, as well.

He also expressed confidence the rest of the roster could step up if the offense struggled:

"And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbones of our defense to rely on, so we're excited for that, for sure. With our offense and the guys we have, with the defense we have, I feel like as long as we do our one-eleventh on each side of the ball -- offense, defense and special teams -- we'll be fine."

Reddit was unimpressed, with some even referencing Aaron Rodgers' vaccination controversy:

"Rodgers has 'immunized' the offense against any defensive game plan."

Breece Hall confident that he will return in Week 1 after ACL recovery

As a rookie, Breece Hall had 463 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns before an ACL injury in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos ended his campaign early. Since then, he has been recuperating, and both his head coach Robert Saleh and sports injury analyst Deepak Chopra are confident that he can return as early as Week 1 when play resumes in September.

In the same conversation with Mike Yam, he shared a similar sentiment:

"I'm doing pretty good right now. I've been saying I'll be ready for the first game, so right now I'm just focusing on getting my knee as strong as possible, just getting that confidence back. But it's been going well so far."

The Jets open their campaign on Monday, September 11 against the divisional rival Buffalo Bills. The game will air on ESPN/ABC.

