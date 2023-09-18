Is George Pickens playing tonight vs Browns? Steelers WR's Week 2 status explored

George Pickens enjoyed a breakout rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. This gave him a bright outlook ahead of the 2023 NFL season as he figures to be a major part of the Steelers' offensive scheme all season long.

He did exactly that in Pittsburgh's first game of the year and should be even more involved in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

In this AFC North divisional clash on Monday Night Football, Pickens is fully expected to be active and ready to go with no restrictions. He has no reported injuries ahead of the game, giving no reason to believe he will be missing from action.

Is George Pickens playing tonight?

Not only is Pickens expected to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, but his role is likely to be elevated to their WR1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Diontae Johnson, who usually serves in this role, will reportedly be made inactive for this game while he recovers from an apparent hamstring injury.

This is a significant development for the Steelers, as well as for fantasy football managers with either receiver on their rosters.

Without Johnson in the lineup, Kenny Pickett is likely to target Pickens more often, especially considering their clear chemistry as a tandem. This makes the wide receiver even more attractive in fantasy football than he usually already is.

Pickens was heavily involved in their game plan last week against the San Francisco 49ers, so an increased role could mean a huge game for him in Week 2.

George Pickens' fantasy outlook

George Pickens is often a solid selection for fantasy football lineups, usually serving as a WR3 with upside. His value in Week 2 against the Browns is even higher than usual with Diontae Johnson unlikely to play.

In the Steelers' Week 1 game against the 49ers, Pickens was targeted seven times and solidly recorded five receptions. While he was only able to turn that into a disappointing 36 yards, his usage was encouraging. His clear involvement in the Steelers' offensive game plan means more productive days are likely ahead. Week 2 presents an excellent opportunity for him to get things rolling in an expanded role.

