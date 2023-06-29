NFL players and cannabis have had a rocky relationship. The league outlawed the drug, but recently, the league has lifted its strict rules, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thinks a lot of players take it.

Under the new league rules, players are tested once a year for cannabis prior to the start of training camp. As such, Kelce told Vanity Fair via CBS Sports that between 50% and 80% of players take the drug.

This, of course, got NFL fans riled up, and one fan said that "100% of Travis Kelce's are narcs."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Kelce's comments.

So there are some sections of fans who agree with Kelce, and others who don't. We will likely never know the real number as teams and the league will keep that private.

As one fan stated, Travis Kelce has essentially just told the public how players can "beat" the system, and we are sure that many players still use the drug during the offseason.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in last years Super Bowl 38-35, which marked the second time in four years that the franchise hoisted the Lombardi trophy.

Now, as they embark on the long road to win back-to-back titles, the AFC is, perhaps, the toughest it has ever been.

The Cincinatti Bengals, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are all in the hunt for either the Super Bowl or are genuine AFC contenders.

That makes the Chiefs' job of repeating as champions tough. The AFC West is also a tough division with the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers all improving this offseason.

Whether or not the Chiefs with Mahomes and a future Hall of Famer in Kelce can get to another AFC Championship game to a Super Bowl remains to be seen, but no one can doubt that Kansas City is the top dog.

The AFC is stacked, and everyone is chasing the Chiefs. Will anyone catch them? The chasing pack seems to be getting bigger.

