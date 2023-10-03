What happened to Jamal Adams? Seahawks safety goes down after taking knee to head

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams contemplated retirement after suffering a leg injury during the 2022 season-opener. He said he found himself in a “dark place” because of his injuries over the past three seasons.

But he has returned to action during the Seahawks’ Week 4 Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants. Being there is a victory because of what he has been through over the years. Unfortunately, he met another injury on his return.

Jamal Adams won't return in Week 4 Monday Night Football showdown

Jamal Adams, #33 of the Seattle Seahawks, is hit in the head as he attempts to tackle Daniel Jones, #8 of the New York Giants, during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The three-time All-Pro defensive back left the 2023 Week 4 Monday Night Football game early due to an injury. NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that he is being evaluated for a concussion in his first drive back.

Adams took a knee to the head when he tried to stop Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ run. He struggled to get up, prompting the Seattle Seahawks medical staff to check on him. Jones dove in front of him after a sizeable gain on the ground.

Meanwhile, 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted that Jamal Adams is done for the night. It’s an unfortunate development for a player returning to action after being sidelined for a year.

A month before the 2021 NFL season started, Adams signed a four-year, $72 million contract that included a $20 million signing bonus and $38 million in guaranteed money. Since then, he has played only 14 games, including this game against the New York Giants.

Jamal Adams injury history

Jamal Adams, #33 of the Seattle Seahawks, is carted off the field with an injury during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.

After signing that contract extension, Jamal Adams played only 12 games during the 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn shoulder labrum in Week 13. The Seattle Seahawks placed him on injured reserve after that game against the San Francisco 49ers.

He recovered during the offseason and returned in time for the Seahawks’ 2022 season opener versus the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, Adams suffered a thigh quad tear that sidelined him for the rest of the season. He had three solo tackles and a pass deflection before the season-ending injury.

This year, Adams will be under concussion protocol after his first game back from the quad injury. He will likely return to action during the 2023 NFL season, depending on his recovery. It’s another setback for a player who endured so much despite a promising career.

Jamal Adams’ first NFL injury occurred in August 2017 when he missed a few days of practice after incurring a Grade 1 pedal ankle sprain. In Week 3 of the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys, he also suffered a groin injury, forcing him to miss the next four games. Adams has completed only two of six regular seasons.