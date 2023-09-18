Should I trade Breece Hall after Fantasy Week 2? 3 trade packages to consider for Jets RB

Breece Hall followed up his terrific Week 1 outing with an absolute dud in Week 2. Those counting on the second-year back to come through were left disappointed in fantasy football. His stat line, four rushes for nine yards and no receptions, was one of the worst in the NFL.

Is it time to cut bait on the halfback?

Breece Hall fantasy outlook for 2023

It cannot get any worse for Breece Hall in 2023. There is almost no scenario where the young running back posts a worse line than he did on Sunday. There was no running room for him.

Breece Hall's Week 3 fantasy projection in the spotlight

Part of that is because the Dallas Cowboys defense is so good. They didn't allow any space for running backs to operate on Sunday. For that reason, the New York Jets fell behind and had to throw the ball to try and catch up. That's never a good recipe for success.

You can take solace in the fact that Dalvin Cook, who rushed four times for just seven yards and fumbled, was even worse. This means that Hall will remain the RB1 until further notice.

There aren't a lot of backs with as much upside. Week 1's standout performance against a decent defense suggests that his Week 2 dud was an outlier and not the trend.

Is Breece Hall a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Breece Hall is still a good pick in fantasy football. Given his injury and the presence of Cook, he likely wasn't drafted too high, so he's a fine player to have on your roster.

The Jets star, especially with Aaron Rodgers out, will likely be leaned on every week. As long as the Jets can avoid falling into multiple score deficits like they did on Sunday, they can use the running game to fuel their offense and feed Hall.

It's not time to panic yet. Remember that Hall is a good player and he will remain so. He hasn't had a massive workload yet as he's worked back from an ACL tear, and the Jets couldn't run the ball last time out. Those are factors one has to consider when looking at his performance.

Who should I trade Breece Hall for?

Breece Hall, at this stage, is not untouchable. Therefore, the right trade package can be sent to you and you should consider it. It's perhaps not advisable to start shopping him around aggressively, but a trade can take place.

Our trade analyzer believes that sending Hall for Los Angeles Rams back Kyren Williams, who has been the starter but began as the backup, and James Cook of the Buffalo Bills, would be a fair trade and one you should accept.

Our analysis suggests trading for Dameon Pierce, who's been putrid the first two weeks, would be wise as well.

Finally, sending Hall for Miles Sanders of the Carolina Panthers and Jamaal Williams of the New Orleans Saints would be another viable trade package.