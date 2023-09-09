What channel is Steelers vs 49ers on? Exploring TV schedule, live streaming details and more 

After nearly three years, the Steelers vs 49ers rivalry is set to face off once again. The highly anticipated showdown will unfold at the Steelers' fortress, Acrisure Stadium, nestled in the heart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mark your calendars for Sept. 10, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET.

This clash holds historical weight, having been contested 22 times before. The Steelers boast a commendable 10 victories, but the 49ers hold a slight edge with 12 wins.

In their most recent encounters, the 49ers emerged victorious in three out of the last five games, underscoring the intensity of this rivalry.

Last season, the 49ers dominated the NFC West, clinching an impressive 13-4 record, outperforming the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco's playoff journey was no less spectacular, triumphing in the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. However, the team's aspirations were dashed in the NFL Conference Championship, succumbing to a 31-7 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In contrast, the Steelers secured a third-place finish behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, concluding the season with a 9-8 record.

For fans eager to catch the Steelers vs 49ers game in action, remember these key details:

Game Day: Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis)

Where to livestream the Steelers vs 49ers game?

Steelers vs 49ers

The game will be broadcast on the FOX network, ensuring fans within the broadcast areas can tune in seamlessly. However, for those outside these regions, fret not. You can still catch every thrilling moment through the NFL Sunday Ticket on platforms like YouTube TV or YouTube Premium.

Fans can also live stream the game on Hulu Live and Fubo TV. Keep in mind that purchasing the respective package is a prerequisite for access.

Steelers vs 49ers injury report

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, both teams have had their share of injury concerns.

The 49ers, in particular, have reason to be cautious. Their star tight end, George Kittle, has been dealing with a lingering groin injury that dates back to training camp. While Kittle did return to practice this week in a limited capacity, his availability for the game remains uncertain.

Adding to the 49ers' worries is the sudden appearance of cornerback Charvarious Ward on the injury report with a heel issue. Ward was limited in practice on Friday, raising questions about his status for the game.

Steelers vs 49ers

On the other side of the field, the Steelers have had a relatively clean injury report. Defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward were the only players listed as limited in any capacity.

Ogunjobi, tagged as questionable, had been limited in practice throughout the week. Meanwhile, Heyward, who had a stomach injury concern, returned to full participation on Friday, reassuring Steelers fans.

As game day approaches, both teams will closely monitor these injury situations, knowing that the health of key players could significantly impact the outcome of this exciting matchup.