10 anime that broke the internet in 2023

The year 2023 saw numerous anime that broke the internet, making it an exceptionally impactful and eventful period for fans. Amid the plethora of successful releases, there were a handful that truly captured the online sphere. Notably, several productions were sequels to already cherished series, reaffirming their enduring popularity.

However, the top animes in the list also includes those standalone creations that managed to captivate audiences from their inception, defying the expectations associated with established franchises. Thus, although One Piece managed to break the internet thrice during the Wano arc, this article will only consider anime that came out in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bleach TYBW anime, My Happy Marriage, Mushoku Tensei, Demon Slayer, and Oshi no Ko.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Demon Slayer, and eight other anime that broke the internet in 2023

1) Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Anime that broke the internet: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular anime in recent years, known for its stunning animation, complex characters, and thrilling story. Season 2, however, faced controversy before its release. The news of a new art style, while intended to enhance the anime's visuals, garnered negativity from some fans.

Despite the initial concerns, the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 quickly dispelled all doubts. The animation remained top-notch, the story even more captivating, and the new art style seamlessly integrated, enhancing the narrative without compromising the original aesthetic.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Anime that broke the internet: Frieren Beyond Journey's End (Image via MADHOUSE)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is the latest anime from the acclaimed Madhouse studio, known for their work on iconic titles like Monster, Hunter x Hunter, and Death Note. Based on the highly acclaimed manga of the same name, Frieren has quickly become one of the most popular and critically acclaimed anime of 2023.

The series tells the story of Frieren, an elf mage who embarks on a journey to explore the world after the defeat of the Demon King, alongside the human companions who aided her in the battle.

Currently with 11 episodes released, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is confirmed to have a total of 28 episodes. It is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, making it readily accessible to a global audience.

3) My Happy Marriage

Anime that broke the internet: My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage became the surprise shojo hit of 2023, captivating audiences with its unique story and heartwarming romance. Adapted by Kinema Citrus, the anime surprised viewers with its organic character development, particularly the relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka.

Starting with a rocky foundation, Miyo and Kiyoka slowly build a strong bond amid a world of magic and spirits. This natural growth resonated with fans, leading to widespread demand for a second season, confirmed in September 2023.

4) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Mushoku Tensei season 2, the sequel to one of the most popular isekai anime of the past decade, was a controversial yet impactful release in 2023. Adapted by Studio Bind, the season continued the story of Rudeus Greyrat, focusing on his recovery from depression and his reunion with his childhood friend Sylphiette.

While the second season received praise for its character development and emotional depth, it also faced criticism for being less action-packed and "eventful" than the former seasons. Despite this, Mushoku Tensei season 2 became one of the most popular and talked-about anime of 2023, crushing the internet's opnion mostly centered around its criticisms.

5) Bleach TYBW Part 2

Anime that broke the internet: Bleach TYBW part 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW Part 2, primarily focusing on the Soul Society's assault on the Sternritters, concluded with a cliffhanger that has left fans yearning for more.

Part 2 consistently trended on social media, reaching a fever pitch with the reveal of Senjumaru's bankai in the final episodes. This momentum carries forward into Part 3, confirmed for release in 2024, solidifying its position as a highly anticipated anime event.

6) Oshi No Ko

Anime that broke the internet: Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko exploded onto the anime scene in 2023, captivating viewers with its unique blend of dark drama, idol culture, and music. The series delves into the often harsh realities of the Japanese idol industry, offering a stark contrast to the usual glamor and glitz depicted in other idol anime.

This dark and disturbing perspective resonated with audiences, sparking discussions about exploitation, ambition, and the sacrifices made for fame.

While the popularity of Oshi no Ko can be attributed to a combination of factors, its newness and bold approach to a familiar genre played a significant role. By offering a fresh perspective on the idol industry and tackling complex themes with nuance, Oshi no Ko carved a unique space for itself in the anime landscape, leaving an undeniable mark on the year 2023.

7) Attack on Titan

Anime that broke the internet: Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan delivered a divisive finale this year. Despite a two-year wait and studio change, Attack on Titan became an anime that broke the internet, sparking heated discussions and divided reactions.

The ending's impact was undeniable, yet many felt it betrayed established themes and character arcs, leaving them disappointed. Still, a significant portion of the fandom found closure and satisfaction with how things concluded.

This divisive finale solidified Attack on Titan: THE FINAL CHAPTERS' place as a cultural landmark, highlighting the power of anime to evoke strong emotions and spark global conversations about storytelling and character development.

8) Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc

Anime that broke the internet: Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer cemented itself as an anime that broke the internet with the release of its 19th episode all the way back in 2019, captivating audiences with its stunning animation and emotional storytelling. The series' success continued in 2023 with its third season, focusing on the Swordsmith Village Arc.

This arc saw Tanjiro engage in epic battles against two of the six powerful Upper Moon demons, showcasing his unwavering determination and growing mastery of his swordsmanship. Moreover, the season culminated in a pivotal moment with Nezuko's conquest of the sun.

9) Bungo Stray Dogs season 5

Anime that broke the internet: Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Studio Bones)

Studio Bones' Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, despite facing competition from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, managed to claim its own piece of internet fame.

By venturing beyond the manga's source material and crafting a completely original ending, the show surprised even manga readers and became an anime that broke the internet with its unexpected finale.

10) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, despite facing production delays, emerged as a highly celebrated anime in 2023. Its unique blend of zombie apocalypse themes with an upbeat narrative resonated with viewers, earning it a place as an influential and iconic entry within the genre.

Furthermore, the series' fresh approach and positive outlook captivated audiences, cementing its status as a significant anime release of the year.

Final thoughts

Although 2023 ended up being packed with anime that broke the internet, most of them were sequels of already established franchises.

Now, 2024 is already shaping up to be even more action packed, especially considering that Solo Levelling as well as Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 will be releasing.