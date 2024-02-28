Although romance may be an oversaturated genre in the realm of animated storytelling, there have been several anime characters throughout the years who often tend to attract people around them due to their vibrant personalities or captivating appearance.

Such anime characters are usually one of the highlights of a series, as their ability to make others fall for them often ends up charming the viewers as well. As such, these characters usually find themselves in situations where other characters develop strong feelings for them due to their unique personalities, traits, or actions.

With that said, let us look at the top 10 anime characters who always have others falling for them.

Kokomi Teruhashi and 9 other anime characters who are renowned for having others always fall for them

1) Sakamoto (Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto)

Sakamoto is one of the coolest and most handsome anime characters (image via Studio Deen)

The protagonist of the popular Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto (also stylized as Sakamoto desu ga?) anime, Sakamoto is the ultimate heartthrob. Apart from being the best-looking guy in his school, Sakamoto's superhuman reflexes and abilities make him an even more standout character.

Furthermore, his stoicism and cool-headed nature, coupled with his high intelligence, ensure that not a single person remains unswayed by his unmatched excellence.

2) Ayanokoji Kiyotaka (Classroom of the Elite)

Ayanokoji is one of the smartest anime characters (image via Lerche)

As a secret mastermind who often propels his class to new heights with his genius strategies, Ayanokoji Kiyotaka mostly prefers to act in the shadows and remain unnoticed by others. That said, being the 'perfect human' certainly doesn't make it easy, as Ayanokoji turned out to be a rather unexpected heartthrob of his school.

His calm and composed demeanor often puts people at ease, as he eventually became quite a well-liked person in his class, which in turn made him quite popular among girls. He also noticably received about five chocolates on Valentine's Day during his first year at the school, which was something that even he couldn't foresee.

3) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos Voldigoad is one of the most powerful anime characters (image via SILVER LINK.)

Hailed as the all-powerful Demon King of Tyranny in his past life, Anos Voldigoad reincarnated into the Magical Age while retaining most of his powers. That said, he got branded as a misfit instead and is often subjected to discrimination by others at the Academy.

That said, he ended up making a lot of girls fall for him, who became a part of his exclusive 'fan club' due to his overall caring nature and willingness to go to great lengths to help his friends.

4) Kokomi Teruhashi (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

Kokomi Teruhashi is one of the prettiest anime characters (image via J.C. Staff, Egg Firm)

One of the central characters of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. anime, Kokomi Teruhashi is sometimes viewed as not only the prettiest girl of her school, but also of the entire city. She is quite literally worshipped as a goddess by people around her, with the protagonist, Kusuo Saiki, being the only exception.

As such, her attempts to get him to like her ended up backfiring, as she slowly started to develop feelings towards him. Despite having an entire plethora of potential suitors, Teruhashi became obsessed with Saiki and often went to great lengths to get his attention, all while keeping up her persona of a 'perfect girl'.

5) Takumi Usui (Kaichou wa Maid-sama!)

Takumi Usui is one of the most handsome anime characters (image via J.C. Staff)

As the most popular boy in his high school, Takumi Usui is highly admired by everyone around him and often finds himself at the receiving end of proposals. He seems to be exceptionally talented at quite literally everything, with his unmatched handsomeness making most of the girls fall for him in an instant.

Furthermore, there was even a contest held on Valentine's Day where people competed simply for the sake of winning Takumi's heart. That said, he eventually ended up together with Misaki Ayuzawa, the deuteragonist of the series.

6) Karen Tendo (Gamers!)

Karen Tendo is one of the most beautiful anime characters (image via PINE JAM)

Apart from being one of the central characters of the Gamers! anime, Karen Tendo is also considered to be the prettiest girl in her school. Due to her unparalleled beauty and perfect mannerisms, she manages to effortlessly sweep everyone off their feet and have them fall for her.

Despite being pursued by practically the entire school, Karen gradually developed feelings for Keita Amano, whose most memorable moment in the series came when he surprisingly rejected Karen's offer to join her club twice. That said, the two eventually ended up together and became the most beloved couple in the series.

7) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke Uchiha is undoubtedly one of the coolest anime characters (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha was introduced in the classic Naruto series as quite a heartthrob, as he had inadvertently had quite a few girls fall for him, including Sakura Haruno and Ino Yamanaka, due to his unbothered and 'cool' personality. This trait of his often puts him at odds with Naruto Uzumaki, who has had a huge crush on Sakura ever since their childhood.

After becoming a rogue ninja, Sasuke got romantically involved with another kunoichi named Karin Uzumaki. That said, he ended up marrying Sakura in the end and even had a child with her, named Sarada Uchiha.

8) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta as seen in the Black Clover anime (image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite not being the most handsome guy around, Asta's endearing personality and cheerful nature often ends up attracting several people to him. In fact, ever since he became a magic knight, his harem keeps on expanding to this day.

Although not all the women in his harem are in love with him, it's quite remarkable that Asta has managed to attract this many people, given that his loud nature often leads people to consider him annoying.

9) Sei Handa (Handa-kun)

Sei Handa is one of the most good looking anime characters (image via Diomedea)

The prequel series titled Handa-kun, which focuses on the high school days of Sei Handa, gave fans a much better idea of the extent of his popularity. Although Handa believed that he was hated by everyone around him, in reality, he was the most popular boy at his school.

Handa was revered by everyone for his unmatched caligraphy skills, good looks, and overall cool personality. That said, his being oblivious to everyone's love for him led to quite a lot of hilarious shenanigans.

10) Kazuya Kinoshita (Rent-a-Girlfriend)

Kazuya Kinoshita as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend anime (image via TMS Entertainment)

Despite not possessing any attractive qualities or personality traits, Kazuya Kinoshita ended up attracting several girls through a series of misunderstandings and complications, which somehow resulted in the development of a harem scenario. Although not all girls are madly in love with him, each one of them has different relationships with Kazuya.

Final Thoughts

As evident from the above list, each one of these anime characters often has others falling for them due to their attractiveness, endearing personalities, and actions. However, they sometimes even manage to attract the attention of the viewers as well, which proves that their charm is not limited only to the characters in the world of animated storytelling.

