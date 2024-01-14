10 One Piece characters whose design completely changed post-timeskip

In Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, the epic journey of the Straw Hats is split into two parts—before and after the timeskip. During the two-year interval, each member of the Straw Hats devoted themselves to rigorous training, each in their unique way, to prepare for the challenges of the New World. As a result, post-timeskip, many of the Straw Hats sport new looks that reflect their personal growth.

Take Luffy, for instance, who now wears an unbuttoned shirt revealing his scar, a symbol of his growth. Other characters, like Nami with her longer hair and bikini top, and Chopper with his new top and hat, also displayed subtle changes. Yet, some characters underwent a total makeover.

Robin, Usopp, Koby, and 7 other characters whose designs changed post-timeskip in One Piece

1) Zoro

From his initial appearance in One Piece, Zoro has always embodied a sense of stoic toughness, which significantly contributes to his formidable persona. His original attire was uncomplicated, comprising a basic white shirt, black trousers, black boots, and a green haramaki.

After the two-year-long timeskip, Zoro returned looking much more muscular and with one less eye. However, the most dramatic transformation is his wardrobe change. He now sports a long, open dark-green coat, secured at the waist by a red sash, which also holds his three swords. His black bandana is now on his left forearm.

2) Robin

Robin's appearance underwent significant transformations following the One Piece timeskip. Prior to the timeskip, she was shown with shoulder-length hair with bangs. However, post-timeskip, she is seen sporting a new hairstyle where her longer hair is brushed back and held in place by sunglasses, exposing her forehead.

Her whole attire also changed as she now wears a blue leather vest and a long sarong skirt, although her wardrobe varies in later arcs. Interestingly, in the anime, Robin initially had a tanned complexion, which lightened after the timeskip.

3) Franky

From his first appearance, the Straw Hats' shipwright was a cyborg. However, during the timeskip, Franky chose to enhance himself in various ways. For instance, post-timeskip, he appeared with a buzz cut, although he can now alter his hairstyle with a simple push of his nose.

His torso bears two stitch-mark scars trailing down from the back of his neck, suggesting that he had stitched back his skin after all the modifications he made. His shoulders and arms have grown larger and are explicitly mechanical. He is typically seen in a red Hawaiian shirt and matching briefs. This particular character design is the only one that did not sit well with most One Piece fans, who believe that Oda may have gone a bit overboard with it.

4) Usopp

Among the Straw Hats, Usopp has arguably undergone the most remarkable transformation during the timeskip. Once a lean figure, Usopp has developed a muscular physique. He also has longer hair and a small goatee.

When he first made his post-timeskip debut, he was seen with a new pair of goggles casually hanging around his neck and sporting ear protectors, indicative of his preparedness for any situation. His attire also underwent a change, with him now wearing rolled-up yellow pants held up by red suspenders, and a sturdy pair of boots. This new look not only reflects Usopp's physical growth but also symbolizes his evolution as a character in the series.

5) Brook

Before the timeskip in One Piece, Brook was characterized by his gentlemanly approach, which was reflected in his formal clothing, including a top hat, a cane, and a teacup always at hand. However, during the timeskip, Brook became the Soul King, and his appearance changed in order to mirror his rock-n-roll persona, complete with extravagant outfits.

As the story progressed through various arcs, though, Brook's wardrobe underwent several changes, typically featuring grand overcoats, flared pants, fresh top hats, and sunglasses. A notable change was his switch from a fiddle to an electric guitar.

6) Koby

To be fair, Koby’s real transformation did occur before the timeskip in One Piece. Initially introduced as a timid boy with a round face, his appearance and personality drastically changed as a result of his training under Garp. He not only became slimmer and acquired a noticeable scar on his forehead but also became much more confident.

Post-timeskip, Koby’s growth became even more evident. He has become taller and his attire has changed to reflect his new status as a captain. He now dons a scarf, a senior officer’s Marine coat with the word "Justice" at the back, a merit on his jacket, and a new bandana. Moreover, the scar on his forehead has become more prominent.

7) Buggy

Before the timeskip, Buggy's attire was proper for a pirate captain. However, after the timeskip, he appears more majestic and befitting of a Sea Emperor with a large following. His new look includes long hair and a tricorn hat with red and white stripes, adorned with his crew's Jolly Roger emblem at the front. The most striking part of his outfit is a large, red cloak. This cloak allows him to appear larger and more formidable by separating and extending his limbs.

8) Kid

Oda changed Kid’s looks to really establish the fact that the pirate captain went through a lot during the timeskip. In fact, his looks are justified by the fact that he went against the Red Hair Pirates and lost the battle.

Thus, after the timeskip, he is seen with a large scar that runs from the left side of his forehead down to his neck and another smaller one that goes down his left eye. There are two parallel scars on his lower right arm too. He lost his left arm and replaced it with a mechanical one using his Devil Fruit powers.

9) Killer

Earlier in One Piece, Killer used to have long, untamed blonde hair that went down to his knees. He wore a helmet with numerous holes in it that covered his entire head. Even after the timeskip, this aspect of his appearance remains largely unchanged, although he, like Kid, has noticeably gained more muscle mass.

His attire changed from a polka-dotted shirt to a tightly-fitting tee bearing his Jolly Roger. A distinct scar is visible on his left arm. Also, after the timeskip, he briefly lost his mask, revealing more of his face which he quickly concealed with bandages. Through the gaps, his eyes were revealed to be sharp, slanted, and blue.

10) Blackbeard

Marshall D. Teach, commonly known as Blackbeard, underwent a significant transformation in his appearance after the timeskip. He truly became Blackbeard since he let his beard grow out. His attire now includes a larger tricorne hat adorned with his Jolly Roger, a pair of feathers, and a purple flower.

He also sports a yellow bandana with red polka dots, a pair of sunglasses, and golden hoop earrings. Moreover, he wears a black captain's coat with red trim, an orange feathered cloak, dark blue trousers with light blue floral patterns, red and white striped socks, and swashbuckler boots with silver buckles.