10 Swoon-worthy anime you cannot miss

There's nothing quite like watching a great, swoon-worthy anime. Feeling mushy? Does your heart race when you think of a certain someone? Thinking about texting an ex? It ooks like you might be in the mood for a good love story.

Be an attention-grabbing “will they/won’t they?” couple to root for or a tearjerker that leaves you with wet eyes long after the credits have rolled, these sweet anime tales will accompany you as you embark on a journey to find your significant other (or witness the same through the eyes of another).

Here is a list of swoon-worthy anime that are worth looking into.

Swoon-worthy anime you have to check out

1) My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Miyo Saimori's life seems to be abounding with misery. Born into an arranged marriage, she was quickly discarded following her mother's tragic death. Her father remarried, and her stepsister Kaya became the favorite, while Miyo was relegated to a lowly servant. Unable to fight back against the abuse, a hopeless Miyo prayed for a change in fortune.

Unexpectedly, one day, Miyo's father reveals to her his plan to get her married to Kiyoka Kudou, head of the distinguished Kudou family. Kiyoka was rumored to be heartless toward women. However, upon arriving at the Kudou household, Miyo experiences quite the opposite.

This swoon-worthy anime follows Kiyoka dispelling the negative rumors and showing Miyo the kindness and love that she had desperately yearned for.

2) Tomo-Chan is a Girl!

Tomo-Chan is a Girl! (Image via Lay-duce)

Tomo Aizawa and Junichirou "Jun" Kubota are inseparable childhood friends. It is very evident that the pair are best friends for life. There seems to be one little hitch, though: Tomo is in love with Jun, but he views her as a brother. At the beginning of their first year of high school, Tomo confesses to Jun.

However, he misunderstands it as her confessing her love for him as a brother. She realizes that she will face his indifference to her affections unless she does something about it. Thus, this swoon-worthy anime witnesses Tomo's attempts to knock some sense into her knucklehead buddy about her love for him.

3) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Students from the most successful and wealthy Japanese families call Shuchiin Academy home. It also houses the nation's most brilliant young scholars. Among them stand the Student Council President, Miyuki Shirogane, and the Student Council Vice President, Kaguya Shinomiya, as the best of the best.

Everything in the world states that they would be perfect together, if not for their shared pride and narcissism. These two geniuses develop overly extra and precocious schemes to get the other to confess their feelings first. The cause behind this swoon-worthy anime is one: love is war, and the first to confess loses.

4) My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

Shinichi Fukuda's series has been rendered in a beautiful, swoon-worthy anime with stunning visuals and attractive character designs. High schooler Wakana Gojou has a passion for crafting Hina dolls, aiming to be as adept as his grandfather. However, he keeps his hobby a secret from his classmates, as he believes he would face ridicule if revealed.

Enter the extraordinarily pretty, confident, and dignified Marin Kitagawa. She is quite the opposite of the meek Gojou. Fate brings them together when Marin stumbles upon her classmate's prowess with a sewing machine. It isn't long before she confesses her love for cosplay to him. Due to her poor sewing skills, she decides to enlist his help.

Thus, My Dress-Up Darling follows Gojou and Main working together and gradually growing close, budding feelings for each other. Such a story must certainly take its place on this swoon-worthy anime list.

5) I'm in Love with the Villainess

I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

Rei Oohashi is a burned-out office worker by day and otome game heroine Rae Taylor by night. Her long workdays are followed by her immersing herself in her favorite dating sim, Revolution. In it, she poses as a student at Bauer Kingdom's prestigious Royal Academy.

However, ignoring the male love interests, Rei obsesses over the romantic rival: the game's villainess, Claire Francois. One evening, Rei passes away due to her immense exhaustion and wakes up as Rae in Revolution. She is greeted by her beloved Claire.

Not wanting to miss this golden opportunity, she confesses to her golden-haired villainess. But winning Claire over is a tough task, with the game repeatedly throwing the three male leads at Rae. Nonetheless, Rae stands strong as she sees no one but the one she truly loves—Claire. Inori's is one swoon-worthy anime alright!

6) Komi Can't Communicate

Komi Can't Communicate (Image via OLM Team Kojima)

Shouko Komi rises to the status of Madonna on her first day at the prestigious Itan Private High School. Tall, with long black hair and unmatched grace, she makes heads turn. But there seems to be one little problem: despite her popularity, she has a major issue communicating with others.

Enter Hitohito Tadano, who lives by the motto "read the situation and stay away from trouble." But he finds himself sitting beside Shouko, putting himself on every class member's hitlist. One day, knocked out by accident, Hitohito wakes up to Shouko "meowing." He lies, saying that he heard nothing, causing Shouko to flee.

But before she goes, he deduces Shouko's inability to communicate. Moreover, she has been unable to befriend anyone so far. Determined, Tadano resolves to aid Shouko in making 100 friends so she can overcome her inability to communicate. Truly a swoon-worthy anime worth taking a look at.

7) Toradora!

Ryuuji Takasu, contrasting his delinquent-like outward appearance, is a kind high schooler with a love for housework. At the other end, Taiga Aisaka, although small and doll-like, is anything but a cute, fragile girl. She earned the nickname "Palmtop Tiger" due to her forever-equipped wooden katana and feisty personality.

One day, fate causes the two to cross paths in an embarrassing manner. Ryuuji discovers Taiga's sweet side and her crush on his best friend, the popular vice president, Yuusaku Kitamura. But things only get crazier when Ryuuji reveals his crush on Minori Kushieda, Taiga's best friend!

Thus begins a romantic, swoon-worthy anime comedy as the odd duo set out to help each other with their respective crushes, forming an unlikely partnership in the process.

8) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Image via CloverWorks)

Not including Hajime Kamoshida's series on this list of swoon-worthy anime would be criminal. The novel and subsequently the anime became hugely popular when it exceeded expectations and led to many fans pining for a second season.

This swoon-worthy anime begins with a rare and inexplicable disorder termed Puberty Syndrome. It seems to be a disease only affecting teenagers with uncanny symptoms that declassify it as legitimate. However, Sakuta Azusagawa is aware of its existence and prevalence in his school.

Elsewhere, Mai Sakurajima, a third-year high schooler who rose to fame as a child actress, recently halted her bright career for undisclosed reasons. She is famous in school and exudes an air of unapproachability, with no one daring to interact with her—until Sakuta notices her wandering the library in a bunny girl costume.

Despite her appearance, everyone seems oblivious to her, and after confronting her, Sakuta realizes that she has fallen prey to Puberty Syndrome. As the boy attempts to help her, he comes into contact with other girls afflicted with the same disease. Mai and Sakuta truly make a swoon-worthy anime pairing.

9) Fruits Basket

Not typical romance, but a swoon-worthy anime nonetheless, Fruits Basket is something different. Definitely worth a look, the series has been raking in fans since its initial release (manga- 1998, anime- 2001). The plot revolves around 16-year-old Tohru Honda, whose life is turned upside down following an unfortunate family tragedy.

She takes matters into her own hands and moves out—into a tent. However, her new home is pitched on private land belonging to the mysterious Soma clan. It doesn't take long for the owners to notice and offer her refuge. But Tohru eventually stumbles upon the family's own secret: they turn into Chinese Zodiac animals when hugged by the opposite sex.

10) Fireworks

Fireworks (Image via Shaft)

Fireworks is another swoon-worthy anime with a twist. High schooler Norimichi Shimada is crushing on his classmate, Nazuna Oikawa. At the same time, his buddy Yusuke Azumi also has a crush on Nazuna. It seems like a typical love triangle, with emotions running high in the classroom.

One day, the trio compete in a swim race, with Nazuna winning and Yusuke coming in second. Thus, she invites him to see fireworks with her that night, but he bails on her. Nazuna is noticeably disappointed, as she had wanted Norimichi to win. She had assumed that Norimichi would take second, and she'd invite him instead.

But Yusuke's victory foiled her plan. Nazuna then finds an odd marble, which she shows Norimichi. A frustrated Norimichi tosses it into the water, wishing that he had won instead. The impossible happens as time reverses, affording Norimichi a chance to win the race, which he takes. However, things only go downhill after that, leading to a heartbreaking yet romantic and swoon-worthy anime film.

