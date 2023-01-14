8 characters who might be the center of One Piece Chapter 1072

With the new year fully underway, fans are patiently awaiting One Piece Chapter 1072’s release. Individuals are excited for the issue to officially release on January 24, 12 am JST, for both an update on current events and a return to regular serialization.

However, there is currently no verified information on spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1072 as of this article’s writing, much to the disappointment of fans. Due to this, and the long wait time for the issue’s release, fans have taken to theorizing about who exactly the issue may focus on or give a quick spotlight to.

One Piece Chapter 1072 likely to focus on one of many possibilities

1) Dr. Vegapunk

Expectedly, the most likely character to be at the center of One Piece Chapter 1072 is Dr. Vegapunk. With Bonney currently chasing him and asking about her father, fans might see additional information on Kuma’s status, also learning exactly why Dr. Vegapunk can’t change him back.

Likewise, Dr. Vegapunk’s mystery ally is set to debut at any point in the upcoming issue. While there are tons of theories on who it may be, fans can expect whoever it is to deepen the story behind Dr. Vegapunk’s betrayal of the Marines and the World Government. This is especially true when considering the Vegapunk satellites emphasize the mystery ally will be doing the same.

2) Jewelry Bonney

Bonney as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, Jewelry Bonney could be a major player in One Piece Chapter 1072’s events. Fans can expect some sort of additional information to be revealed about Bartholomew Kuma in the upcoming issue, with Bonney likely to be the recipient or revealer of the said info. An especially exciting scene would be Bonney's flashback to her childhood with Kuma, her father.

Other options include getting an update on Kuma’s current status, where Bonney may finally learn that he was rescued from Mariejois. However, she’d be none too happy to hear he returned, even if that information is prefaced with Kuma’s returning for a specific purpose or mission.

3) Vegapunk’s mystery ally

On a similar note, it’s possible that fans could be shifted to the perspective of Dr. Vegapunk’s mystery ally in One Piece Chapter 1072. One popular theory is that it could be the real Bartholomew Kuma, playing into the aforementioned current state of affairs between Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk.

Another theory is that the ally is Admiral Fujitora, who has previously shown signs of disagreeing with how the World Government and Marines handle things. Furthermore, it would all but confirm his identity as a member of SWORD, possibly finally giving fans their first real clue about who its leader is.

4) Rob Lucci

Lucci as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With CP0’s plans to corner the Straw Hats having gone totally awry in recent issues, fans can expect One Piece Chapter 1072 to see Lucci planning his next strategy. With Kaku and Zoro already fighting on the Thousand Sunny, fans may see Lucci attack the lab stratum itself, possibly with some help from whoever deactivated it in the first place.

There’s also the possibility that he coordinates with or calls in outside forces to assist, with Admiral Kizaru already on the way. However, it’s much more likely that he will instead look to contribute to the fight from within Egghead Island, rather than focus on coordinating with forces outside of it.

5) Admiral Kizaru

Kizaru as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Part of the reason for Lucci’s likely focusing on what he can do from the island in One Piece Chapter 1072 is that Admiral Kizaru is already leading naval forces. Since these ships already have an Admiral commanding them, it’s somewhat unnecessary for Lucci to further coordinate their planned pincer attack, especially with Kizaru already being briefed on the situation.

Fans may also see Kizaru share his plan to entrap the Straw Hats, as well as an estimate of exactly how many troops and ships he has (which is still unconfirmed). With his arrival on the island, it certainly seems like the Egghead Island arc will see some narrative parity with the Sabaody Archipelago arc.

6) Bartholomew Kuma

Kuma as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Whether or not Dr. Vegapunk’s mystery ally is the real Bartholomew Kuma or not, fans can expect him to be a major player in the upcoming episode. If he is Dr. Vegapunk’s mystery ally, then fans will likely see him arrive just in time to save the Straw Hats, likely by using his Devil Fruit powers on CP0. This would provide full narrative parity with the Sabaody Archipelago arc as well.

If he isn’t revealed to be the mystery ally in One Piece Chapter 1072, fans will likely return to the Red Line to see exactly where Kuma is headed and possibly learn what his goals are. While the latter is a bit of a stretch, fans can be all but certain that an appearance from Kuma in the upcoming chapter will at least shed some light on where in the Red Line he plans on heading.

7) Koby

Koby as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With the previous issue announcing Monkey D. Garp’s intention to go save Koby, it would be great for One Piece Chapter 1072 to give fans an update on his status. This may also allow several-month-old theories about the former Admiral Aokiji, now a Blackbeard pirate, possibly being a member of SWORD.

Even if this isn’t addressed in a perspective shift to Koby, the focus on the young Marine Captain will be greatly appreciated. This may also parlay into some dialogue from Blackbeard about what his next moves will be. However, in true Oda fashion, this will likely be a vague monologue rather than an actual, identifiable goal being revealed.

8) Monkey D. Garp

Garp as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, Monkey D. Garp’s plan of attack and exactly how many forces he can muster up is likely to be a major plotline for One Piece Chapter 1072. Even if this isn’t where the focus on Garp’s presence in the issue goes, fans can most certainly expect him to reappear in the upcoming issue. In nearly every appearance he’s made in the past, fans have seen him stick around for several issues at a time.

It’s also possible that fans may see Garp try to intervene in CP0 and Admiral Kizaru’s efforts to corner and trap Luffy. While a direct intervention is unlikely, he may try and delay Kizaru’s arrival, or even attempt to issue orders directly to CP0, which will see them aid Garp in his rescue of Koby.

One Piece Chapter 1072 is set to release on Monday, January 24, 12 am JST and can be read for free from official sources via VIZ Media’s website or Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website.

