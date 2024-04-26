A Condition Called Love episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Condition Called Love episode 5 release date is set for Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 11:56 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated channels, according to the anime's official website. After its broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming platforms with English subtitles.

The previous episode of A Condition Called Love saw Hinase visit the shrine on New Year's Day with her friends and Saki Hananoi. She realizes how much the latter means to her. Later, her desire to learn more about Saki Hananoi leads her to feel more complex emotions.

A Condition Called Love episode 5 release date and time

According to the anime's site, A Condition Called Love episode 5 will be released on Thursday, May 2, 2024. However, due to the differences in simulcast timings, the episode will be available worldwide after a 2-hour-4-minute delay from Japanese time.

The release date and timings for A Condition Called Love episode 5, according to their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, May 2 10 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, May 2 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, May 2 1 PM Brazil Standard Time Thursday, May 2 2 PM British Summer Time Thursday, May 2 6 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, May 2 7 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 2 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, May 3 1 AM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, May 3 2:30 AM

Where to watch A Condition Called Love episode 5?

Hinase and her friends, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

A Condition Called Love episode 5 will be broadcast on TBS and its affiliated channels in Japan. Global fans can stream the episode on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other impressive titles from the Spring 2024 anime line-up.

Aside from Crunchyroll, episode 5 as well as the series are available on Netflix in selected countries. Moreover, some fans can catch A Condition Called Love episode 5 for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel and Bilbili Global in selected regions.

A Condition Called Love episode 4 recap

After the eventful Christmas Eve, Hinase and Saki reunite at the local shrine on New Year. Hinase introduces Saki to her friends, Tsukiha and Keigo. However, he doesn't show any interest in them because he only wants to spend time with Hinase.

Following that, Saki and Hinase go through an intimate moment where the former almost hugs the girl to "recharge" himself. He tells Hinase how much he wants to meet her after Christmas Eve. Sometime later, the episode shows a boy named Yao noticing Hinase at the shrine.

The next segment of the episode focuses on Hotaru's new part-time job at a bookstore. She is intrigued to see Saki at the store coming to meet her. The latter assures her that he will wait until her shift ends and then walk home together.

Hinase, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

This happens not just once, but numerous times. Undoubtedly, Saki's kind act moves Hinase. She doesn't refuse his offer because she feels it may hurt him. While returning home with Saki, Hinase meets her family members outside.

Since Saki has come all the way to Hinase's house, the girl's parents invite him for dinner. Although he gets embarrassed, he accepts the offer. Inside Hotaru's house, Saki notices an album and requests that she let him see how she looked in her childhood.

Amid a lighthearted conversation, Hinase realizes that she needs to open up more to Saki Hananoi, something that she hasn't been doing. As such, she tells him the reason she keeps her hair short (her friend once cut her hair as a prank).

Saki flips through Hinase's childhood album (Image via East Fish Studios)

Hinase also tells Saki that the reason she has joined the bookstore is to get to know him better. After confessing a few things, Hinase feels better. She willingly pats Saki's head, feeling an unique emotion surge up inside her.

The episode ends with Saki leaving Hinase's home after completing his dinner. The girl wonders how long she has to wait until their next "recharge."

What to expect in A Condition Called Love episode 5

Hinase prays at the Shrine (Image via East Fish Studios)

Considering the latest installment adapted chapters 5 and 6 from Megumi Morino's romance manga series, A Condition Called Love episode 5 will likely cover the next two chapters.

In other words, fans can expect to see more wholesome moments between Saki Hananoi and Hinase Hotaru. The girl will further realize her actual feelings for Saki. Besides that, A Condition Called Love episode 5 will introduce more new characters.

