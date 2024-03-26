Anime Boston 2024: Every major anime panel and what to expect

The Anime Boston 2024 full schedule was officially and fully revealed earlier this year, bringing with it a varied and exciting convention as always. The event is set to commence in Boston, Massachusetts at the Hynes Convention Center from Friday, March 29, 2024 to Sunday, March 31, 2024. Several exciting series are set to appear at the convention, such as Chained Soldier, Oshi no Ko, and more.

While all three days of the Anime Boston 2024 convention are heavily stacked, there are only a scant few major anime panels throughout these three days. This is due to the convention being much more fan-oriented in terms of the experiences it offers and prioritizes, rather than other conventions which focus on big reveals and news.

That being said, Anime Boston 2024 does have a few exciting major anime panels on each of its three days, with day two boasting the most overall.

Anime Boston 2024’s major anime panels are few, but significant

Anime Boston 2024: Day 1 schedule

While no day is particularly packed with respect to major anime panels, the first day of Anime Boston 2024 has some of the most major anime panels of any of the convention’s three days. The schedule for every major anime panel on the convention’s first day is as follows:

Time on March 29 (EST/IST/JST/UTC) Event Room 11:30AM EST/9PM IST (March 29)/12:30AM JST (March 30)/3:30PM UTC HIDIDVE Presents the English Cast of Oshi no Ko season 2 Panel Constitution 4PM EST/1:30AM IST (March 30)/5AM JST (March 30)/8PM UTC HIDIVE Presents “Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night” North American Premiere Video 210 5:30PM EST/3AM IST (March 30)/6:30AM JST (March 30)/9:30PM UTC HIDIVE Presents Working in the Japanese Anime Industry Panel Constitution 10PM EST/7:30AM IST (March 30)/11AM JST (March 30)/2AM UTC (March 30) HIDIVE Presents “The Vexations of a Shut-in Vampire Princess” Dub - Episodes 1 & 2 World Premiere Special Screening Video 210

What to expect from the Oshi no Ko season 2 English cast panel

Per the panel’s description on the official Anime Boston 2024 website, the roughly 60 minute panel will feature a Q&A session with the English dub cast of Oshi no Ko season 2. It’s also teased that some Season 2 sneak peeks will be shared, which is especially exciting considering the second season was just announced for July 2024 at Anime Japan 2024 last weekend.

Beyond this, fans can expect the cast to play some sort of game with each other, likely centered around their favorite moments of producing the first two seasons of the anime thus far. It’s also possible, but unlikely, that new English dub cast members for the second season are revealed here.

What to expect from the other Anime Boston 2024 Day One panels

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night is likely the biggest series presence on Anime Boston 2024 Day One behind Oshi no Ko season 2 (Image via Doga Kobo Studios)

The Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night North American premiere is set to run for 25 minutes, which is only a fraction of the nearly two-hour window reserved for this screening. As a result, fans can expect the rest of the time to be filled with either some sort of Q&A session with cast and staff, or a focus on news regarding the upcoming original anime series.

The Working in the Japanese Anime Industry panel is, according to Anime Boston 2024’s official website, set to be attended by Pony Canyon producer Yuki Watanabe and voice actor Hirose Yuya. The two are teased to discuss working behind the scenes in Japan’s anime industry with the panel set to last for roughly 60 minutes. It’s also possible that the two will tease some new projects they have coming up in the foreseeable future, but this is not definite.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Dub - Episodes 1 & 2 World Premiere Special Screening is set to last for 45 minutes of the roughly two-hour panel, leaving plenty of time for extra events. While the official website doesn’t further specify what to expect from the panel, it’s possible that the series’ English dub cast will appear and do a Q&A and other activities to fill up time.

Anime Boston 2024: Day 2 schedule

The second day of Anime Boston 2024 serves as the most densely packed in terms of major anime panels set to occur. While Day One’s Oshi no Ko panel remains the highlight of the convention overall, there are still plenty of exciting events on Day 2. The full schedule for major anime panels on the convention’s second day is as follows:

Time on March 30 (EST/IST/JST/UTC) Event Room 10AM EST/7:30PM IST/11PM JST/2PM UTC Remembering Akira Toriyama Panel Constitution 12PM EST/9:30PM IST/1AM JST (March 31)/4PM UTC HIDIVE Presents “Whisper Me a Love Song” North American Premiere Video 210 2:30PM EST/12AM IST (March 31)/3:30AM JST (March 31)/6:30PM UTC HIDIVE Presents Chained Soldier Panel Panel Constitution 4PM EST/1:30AM IST (March 31)/5AM JST (March 31)/8PM UTC HIDIVE Presents “Helck” Dub - Episodes 1 & 2 World Premiere Special Screening Video 210 5PM EST/2:30AM IST (March 31)/6AM JST (March 31)/9PM UTC HIDIVE Presents “The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen” Dub - Episodes 1 & 2 Premiere Special Screening Video 210 5:30PM EST/3AM IST (March 31)/6:30AM JST (March 31)/9:30PM UTC GKids Industry Panel Panel 310

What to expect from the Remembering Akira Toriyama panel

According to the convention's official website, the Remembering Akira Toriyama panel will serve as a discussion of the mangaka’s legacy to honor his memory and invite everyone to share how his art changed their lives. Likewise, it’s expected that this will mainly be a guest Q&A style forum, with some voice actors and anime producers present likely to be on stage.

It’s also possible that some sort of formal memorial process is announced, such as a new panel introduced to the Anime Boston convention on a yearly basis. However, this is yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing, meaning fans will just have to wait and see what’s in store for them.

Other significant Anime Boston 2024 Day Two stage information

The Whisper Me a Love Song North American premiere is slated for 25 minutes of running time, with the convention’s official website not teasing anything else shown. Most likely, the anime’s cast or staff will appear to do a Q&A session in order to fill out the remainder of the 2 hour block the event is scheduled for. It’s also possible that additional release information is revealed.

With Chained Soldier season 2 having just been confirmed, the Chained Soldier Panel will likely focus on revisiting season 1 rather than releasing new promotional material. The panel’s official description further supports this, claiming lead voice actor Hirose Yuya and Pony Canyon producer Yuki Watanabe will be there to discuss the series.

Unlike other premiere time slots at the convention, the Helck dub screening of the first two episodes seemingly is leaving only enough time to stream both episodes. While there is roughly a fifteen minute gap between the schedule block and the episodes’ runtime, it’s unlikely that anything of any major significance is done with this remaining time.

The Boy and the Heron's international distributor GKids is set to have an industry insider panel at Anime Boston 2024 Day Two (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Likewise, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen dub’s screening is also scheduled for an hour, while its two episodes boast a combined 45 minute runtime. As a result, it’s also expected that nothing significant will be announced or revealed at this panel beyond the screening itself.

Finally, the GKids Industry Panel is set to discuss “the process of curating, marketing and releasing animated films from around the world” according to its official description on the convention's official website. It’s also teased that both recent and upcoming projects will be discussed, including but not limited to Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron and the cyberpunk thriller MARS EXPRESS.

Anime Boston 2024: Day 3 schedule

Whereas the first two days of Anime Boston 2024 each had several major anime panel events, the third day has just one to boast of. The schedule for every major anime panel on the convention’s third day is as follows:

Time on March 31 (EST/IST/JST/UTC) Event Room 12PM EST/9:30PM IST/1AM JST (April 1)/4PM UTC HIDIVE Presents “Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia” - North American Film Premiere Video 210

What to expect from the Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia screening

Last but certainly not least, the Ya Boy Kongming! Road to Summer Sonia North American film premiere is unlikely to cover anything but the film itself. The running time is listed at 120 minutes, with the schedule block also being a matching two hours as well. While the official description on the convention's official website teases new scenes and songs being included, it’s unlikely anything else of note occurs here to close out the convention.

