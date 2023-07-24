Attack on Titan x Oppenheimer crossover brings Attackenheimer to life

Attack on Titan is a series that has garnered a fanbase that is massive and filled with talented people who constantly put out fan art. While some are just the artist’s interpretation of their favorite characters in their art style, one fan created something rather magnificent. They fused Attack on Titan and Oppenheimer, one of the hottest movies that has created waves of excitement among cinephiles.

The fusion of the aforementioned series gave rise to an incredible piece of fan art that left fans on Twitter speechless. The artist on Twitter, @Forestchannn drew the protagonist, Eren, in an outfit that is worn by Dr. J Robert Oppenheimer in the film. Here's a look at how the Attack on Titan and Oppenheimer fanbases reacted to this unique piece of fan art.

Fans on Twitter go berserk over Attack on Titan x Oppenheimer crossover fan art

This poster featured Eren Jaeger in the spotlight, and rightfully so since he is the main character of the series. Surrounding him are colossal titans depicting “The Rumbling” which was activated by him.

The color was chosen in a manner that depicted flames all over, similar to a nuclear explosion. This is the main theme of Oppenheimer as the movie revolves around the scientist who organized the Manhattan Project and is often referred to as the “Father of the Atomic Bomb”. Additionally, Eren's outfit featured a grey colored suit with a fedora, resembling the very outfit worn by Dr. J Robert Oppenheimer in the film.

Attack on Titan fans on Twitter loved how this art piece turned out. The crossover of the two series was perfect according to a few fans. The grim themes explored in both series make it perfect for a crossover.

One fan in particular echoed a similar sentiment since they felt Eren is someone capable of launching a nuclear weapon. The comparison was reasonable owing to the decision he took which led to the activation of “The Rumbling”. Eren was often dubbed genocidal by the fanbase.

Sir Abloh @leabloh ☠️ @AoTJewels Unironically perfect for the AOT verse. Eren just nukes everything☠️

Jaime Arciniegas @NotReallyJaime 🤯 @AoTJewels This has no reason to be this hard

There was another set of responses from fans that introduced Demon Slayer into the mix. Fans took a close look at Eren in this piece of fan art and saw an uncanny resemblance to Kibutsuji Muzan, the Demon King and prime antagonist of the series. The facial expression and the structure of the face drew this comparison in the comment section.

its.ur arun @Badshah_897670 @AoTJewels Its look like a muzan from demon slayer

Fans also expressed their interest in seeing a Barbie x Attack on Titan crossover. However, it's hard to picture these characters in an aesthetic followed in the Barbie movie. While the anime series is known for its gruesome dark themes, the movie is known for its soft and vibrant color palette. That being said, the opposing juxtaposition could lead to an interesting outcome.

Carrinabee @carrinabee @Forestchannn Ok but what I wouldn't do for a Barbie X Attack On Titan crossover

Myrax @Myrax254 @Forestchannn damn this is fire

might just make a barbie ver

愛 @400Iux_ @AoTJewels now we need the barbie version

Credit must be given to the artist for choosing to fuse Oppenheimer with their favorite anime series. Fans' appreciation for the art is a clear indication that the crossover was perfect.

It isn't surprising to see this crossover owing to the popularity that both the anime series and the movie are receiving at the time of writing. Fans hope to see more interesting crossovers with other titles as the days go on.

