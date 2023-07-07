BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5 release date and time, countdown, and more

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5 is set to be released on July 13, 2023. In the previous episode, fans of the series witnessed the formation of the band. Soyo, Tomori, Anon, and Taki were deciding on a song for the rehearsal. However, due to differing opinions, it was ultimately decided that the Spring Sunlight song would be used for rehearsal because it is the only song Tomori knows.

Then, just as they were about to begin, a new character appeared in the studio where they were rehearsing. The new character's name was Kaname Rana. She was also teased in episode two, where she played the guitar. Now, returning to the most recent episode, as Rana arrived, the episode ended. With that, viewers are now looking forward to BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5 to see what surprises await them.

Anon will not take the band rehearsals seriously in BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5, titled I'm not running away!, will air on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 pm JST, as part of 13 episodes this season. Shizuoka Broadcasting System, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and the streaming service ABEMA will all air the fifth episode. The episode will air later on different networks and platforms.

International fans can watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5 on Crunchyroll in select regions, as the anime has already begun streaming there. However, to watch BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5, viewers must have a Crunchyroll subscription. The most common premium subscriptions chosen by viewers are Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month).

In addition, Muse Asia had secured the anime's license. As a result, the streaming service will make BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5, available throughout Southeast Asia. Thus, it will be accessible next Thursday, July 13, at 09.35 pm (UTC+08:00) on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Since the broadcast time varies depending on the location and time zone, the following release dates are given for the release of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 7.30 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11.30 pm, Thursday, July 13, 2023

A quick recap of BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5 release date (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 4 began with Takamatsu Tomori and Chihaya Anon, where the latter was seen talking with Tomori and praising her Spring Sunlight song. While they were talking, Anon consoled Tomori by saying that it was Togawa Sakiko's fault that she left the band and it broke up. However, as she said this, Nagasaki Soya entered the scene and interrupted that it was no one's fault, causing Tomori to flee.

Following that, Soyo and Anon were seen talking, and the latter revealed to Soyo that Sakiko attends her school. After that, the action shifted to the next day when Sakiko asked Anon if she had found her bandmates. As Sakiko refused to tell, and Anon messaged Soyo to meet her, Soyo was forced to return. Soyo then met Anon, along with Tomori and Shiina Taki.

BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5 release date (Image via SANZIGEN)

Soyo, Taki, and Tomori then resolved their differences and assured Tomori that the band's dissolution was not her fault as Anon listened to their conversation. When everything was said and done, the four decided to start their band.

After that, the action changed to show the four of them debating their band's name and respective roles. But when no decisions were made, the four went home and chose to get together the following day for practice.

The scene then changed to the next day as the episode's climax approached, and the four were seen debating what role to play. Taki suggested practicing Spring Sunlight while everyone was still deliberating. As Taki, Tomori, and Soyo agreed, Anon hesitated and resisted, but another character appeared between their practice, and the episode ended, leaving fans in suspense.

What to expect from BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5?

BanG Dream! My Go!! episode 5 may provide viewers with information about the new character's background, why the character joined their band, and whether the other band members will accept.

Not to mention BanG Dream! It's My Go!! episode 5 will also show viewers that Anon, despite being very excited for the band to perform, will not be taking the rehearsals seriously. The episode might also show viewers why Sakiko left the band, as viewers have been left without an explanation from her in the previous four episodes.

