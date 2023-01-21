Black Clover chapter 348: Why the Black Bulls might show up to help Asta in his fight against Sister Lily and the Paladins

With Black Clover chapter 348 seeing Asta master the Perfect Zetten, thus fulfilling the core role of the Hino Country subarc, fans will likely see the series shift its focus back to stopping Lucius. Ryuzen Seven fans may be upset to hear this, but the more-than-likely reality is that Ryudo Ryuya will have the Ryuzen Seven also enlist in the fight against Lucius, at least some of them.

Black Clover chapter 348 also all but outwardly states that Ichika is indeed responsible for the Yami clan’s massacre with Asta having eliminated the illusion of her father. While fans are happy to see Sukehiro, better known as Captain Yami, absolved of these crimes, this absolution may actually be setting up another plotline for this battle.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Black Clover chapter 348’s events may be setting up the Black Bulls’ appearance in Hino Country to help fight off Sister Lily’s forces.

Asta’s decree to Sister Lily in Black Clover chapter 348 likely set up appearance from Black Bulls to hold off five-headed dragon

SilverX @SilverxBeast7 #BCSpoilers I know we wont get any of clover kingdom in this chapter. But if we dont see any of the black bulls in the next month. Im gonna lose my mind I know we wont get any of clover kingdom in this chapter. But if we dont see any of the black bulls in the next month. Im gonna lose my mind😭#BCSpoilers

With Asta eliminating the illusion of Ichika’s father in Black Clover chapter 348, fans are now under the impression that Ichika is indeed responsible for massacring her clan. She had previously blamed her brother Sukehiro, better known as Captain Yami, for these crimes. However, the memories which were unlocked in recent issues by seeing her father have all but confirmed otherwise.

Furthermore, when Asta appears to protect Ichika, she even views him as the childhood version of her brother. While seemingly insignificant on the surface, series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata could be foreshadowing a battlefield appearance from the actual Sukehiro and the rest of the Black Bulls squad.

Black Clover chapter 348 seeing Asta return to his old ways further suggests this, with Tabata likely delaying a reunion between the two groups until Asta overcame his self-doubts. This is further supported by the narrative fact that, as far as fans currently know, the Black Bulls are out actively looking for wherever Asta was sent by Sister Lily.

PrathS 𒉭 @Black_Savi



#BCSpoilers Asta is not enough, I want every Black Bull to tell Ichika that how did her brother saved them, encourage them, took them in from their path and made them capable Magic Knights... This will change her character even more Asta is not enough, I want every Black Bull to tell Ichika that how did her brother saved them, encourage them, took them in from their path and made them capable Magic Knights... This will change her character even more#BCSpoilers https://t.co/F7VYjrZDyx

An additional narrative fact which supports this is the current state of a majority of the Ryuzen Seven members, who were defeated by the five-headed dragon after it was revived. With these five members of the group seemingly down for the count, it now falls on Asta, Mushogatake Yosuga, and Tenmanyashiki Fujio to handle Sister Lily, Heath Grice, and the five-headed dragon.

Clearly, the odds are stacked against the three, thanks to the presence of the five-headed dragon. Furthermore, Fujio has only been shown using support-style magic as of Black Clover chapter 348, making it completely and utterly unclear if he has any combat skills. Assuming he does not, this puts Asta and Yosuga at even more of a disadvantage.

Combined with Ichika’s recent revelations, this creates the perfect opportunity for the Black Bulls to appear and help save the day. With an entire squad of Magic Knights focusing on the five-headed dragon, this allows Asta to focus on rescuing Sister Lily, while Yosuga keeps Heath Grice at bay.

Furthermore, it would allow Asta to organically show the Black Bulls how much he has grown since their last meeting. With a constant theme throughout the series - up to Black Clover chapter 348 - being the rest of Asta’s squad looking to him as an inspiration, it would be a fantastic way to end his current training arc.

There is also narrative value in having Ichika, Sukehiro, and Ryuya reunite to discuss the truth of what happened the night of the Yami clan massacre. With this being something that should happen before the end of the series anyway, Tabata will likely look to kill two literary birds with one stone, adding further support to the Black Bulls appearing in Hino Country.

However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no long-term spoilers for the series currently available. Nevertheless, the pieces are there to put together if Tabata ends up choosing to do so in the series’ coming issues.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes