Black Clover fans pit Yuno against Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi after chapter 356

The latest unofficially released issue of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series was an incredibly exciting one, bringing with it a truly astonishing development. Within, fans saw Yuno truly reach an extraordinary level of power and skill on the back of his combination Star and Wind Magic Never-Neverland spell.

The latest spell in the Black Clover series saw Yuno create a massive Mana Zone space, within which Lucius’ Time Magic is ineffective and the magic power of Yuno’s allies is increased. At the same time, the magic power of his enemies is decreased. With this latest display, Black Clover fans have begun hailing Yuno as the best deuteragonist of the new-gen series.

More specifically, Black Clover fans began comparing and contrasting Yuno’s strength to that of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi Fushiguro. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly who is seemingly stronger between Megumi and Yuno, as well as briefly recaps the latest unofficial Black Clover chapter.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for both Black Clover chapter 356 and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218.

Black Clover fans are coming for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi, pointing out his lack of support-powers unlike Yuno

Brief chapter recap

The latest unofficial issue for Tabata's series began with a brief conversation between Lucius and Yuno. Meanwhile, the other Magic Knights tried attacking the angelic creatures that are Lucius’ forces, but were unsuccessful. Sol Marron of the Blue Roses then attacked once more after giving a motivating speech, and was shockingly able to block one of the angel’s attacks.

Sylph then appeared, explaining that this is the power of Yuno’s combination Wind and Star Magic Spell, Never-Neverland. This creates a massive Mana Zone which allows Sylph to manipulate the flow of time and magic within, making allies’ magic stronger and enemies’ weaker. As Klaus Lunette of the Golden Dawn acknowledges Yuno, he and the other Knights charge at the angels.

The issue then cut back to Lucius and Yuno, where the former attacked the latter with a Time Magic spell. However, this is ineffective, with Yuno claiming that time doesn’t pass in Neverland. Lucius calls him his rival, saying that his magic was born to oppose him, but Yuno says that Lucius is not his rival. As he says this, the chapter ends with Yuno summoning the Spirit of Zephyr sword and attacking Lucius with it.

Why Black Clover fans are pitting Yuno against Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi

While the latest unofficial issue in author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s manga series saw deuteragonist Yuno shine, the same can’t be said for Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the latest unofficial issue for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s series, Megumi is still missing in action, with his body having been taken over and currently being used by Sukuna.

Nevertheless, Black Clover fans are still incessantly comparing Yuno and Megumi with one another. It’s an intriguing comparison, especially on the grounds that fans of Tabata’s manga series are arguing. For one, readers are pointing out how Yuno is a do-it-all fighter, able to both bear the offensive brunt of battle and simultaneously succeed in a support role.

Megumi, on the other hand, is generally depicted as a crafty and skilled fighter who isn’t able to perform as well in a supporting role, with the Shikigami he had at his disposal. The lattermost point is a significant one, with the latest unofficial issue of Jujutsu Kaisen revealing that one of the Shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique can use Reverse Cursed Technique.

However, Megumi wasn’t able to tame and utilize this Shikigami, with Sukuna instead utilizing it in the latest issue. Fans of Tabata's series are nevertheless holding this against Megumi, emphasizing how he wasn’t even able to reach the level of a support role with his own Cursed Technique. While there are important differences between Sukuna and Megumi’s uses of the technique, the essential point nevertheless remains.

Generally speaking, it does seem as though Yuno is the superior deuteragonist when compared to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi Fushiguro. While a strong argument for this claim existed before the latest unofficially released issue, the introduction of his Never-Neverland spell has all but cemented his superiority over Megumi.

