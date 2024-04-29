Black Clover Manga's return brings back "Naruto clone" allegations in full force

The Black Clover manga is set to return with the release of chapter 370 and chapter 371. There is no doubt that the fanbase is excited since the manga has been on a break for the past couple of months. Fans wanted to see Asta and his comrades back in action. However, a small section of the anime and manga community decided to attack Yuki Tabata’s works.

They believed that the manga series copied some content from Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series. However, the fanbase decided to fight these allegations and attempted to explain why said allegations were baseless and lacked truth.

This article will take a look at some of the claims that Naruto fans put on X and will try to understand how the Black Clover fans responded to the same.

Naruto fans believe that Black Clover is guilty of utilizing plagiarized material

Popular characters from Yuki Tabata's magnum opus as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One fan, in particular, created a thread explaining how Yuki Tabata’s works have plagiarized content from the Naruto series. One of the first things that was pointed out was the Chakra Tree and the Tree of Qliphoth. Plenty of other similarities were also pointed out in the series which include the Tomoe featured in both the aforementioned series and Sai and Rill’s abilities.

The fan also assumed that Noelle’s Sea Dragon Roar’s form was copied from Guy Sensei’s Night Guy transformation after opening the Eighth Gate in the Naruto series.

How the animanga community reacted to the plagiarism claims

“Dawg, I hate to break it to you, but one of these is just a chakra tree, and the other is based on the Qliphoth. Nacht's summons are demons based on shadows, not masks with tendrils. Tomoe didn't come from Naruto either, it's literally Japanese folklore that Naruto adapted.”, said one fan

The fan made the point since the Chakra Tree and the Tree of Qliphoth feature a generic mystical tree design. Another important aspect is the cultural significance of Tomoe. This a symbol that was used in Japanese Mon, and this shape was seen in jewelry that was present in pre-historic Japan to the 8th century.

“Y'all would just say anything on this app just to bring down bc. Man go touch some grass”, said another fan.

Another interesting point is that Yuki Tabata’s manga series often receives hate on social media platforms. Unfortunately, the anime and manga community often partake in spreading hate towards a particular title that they don’t seem to connect with. In this case, the fan trying to blame Black Clover for plagiarizing the Naruto series is just another example.

Asta as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

“You do realise most of these things Naruto uses are inspirations from mythology correct?” said one netizen

This fan was correct in the sense that plenty of elements in the Naruto series have been inspired by Japanese mythological tales. Elements like Kurama, Tomoe, and Princess Kaguya among others have direct links to stories like the Tale of the Bamboo Cutter among other popular stories.

The fan was tired of seeing the Black Clover series receive unnecessary hate. This brief statement perfectly summed up the thread that was put out by the Naruto fan. There wasn’t much content that was of substance and the animanga community hasn’t accepted the plagiarism claims.

This just seems to be another example of a fan trying to spread hate towards another series from the same genre. While this is common, this isn’t a productive conversation that takes place on X. It would be nice to see shonen anime fans enjoy their favorite series without feeling the need to attack another series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

