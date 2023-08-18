Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 is set to release on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Following the debut of Rukia’s beautiful Hakka no Togame Bankai in the previous installment, fans are genuinely unsure of how the series can top itself. In addition, Byakuya’s choice to abstain from combat in the last episode has fans questioning if he’ll return to the battlefield in the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with anime series of such standing rarely seeing leaks occur. Fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season as well.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 continues series' reliable, weekly releases

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, August 19, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Saturday, August 19, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Saturday, August 19 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu and Disney+ once it finishes airing in Japan. The platform on which the show is available will depend on the specific location, with Hulu and Disney+ being the two most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Unfortunately, both Hulu and Disney+ require paid subscriptions for access to their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at $7.99 USD per month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-free Hulu experience costs $14.99 USD per month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99 USD per month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America and costs $14.99 USD per month. At the time of this article’s writing, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 7 is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Saturday, August 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, August 19

British Summer Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday, August 19

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, August 19

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 19

Pakistan Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Saturday, August 19

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 19

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, August 19

China Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 19

Japanese Standard Time: 11:30 pm JST, Saturday, August 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am Sunday, August 20

