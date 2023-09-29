Bleach TYBW part 2 finale: Exact release time and where to watch

The Bleach TYBW part 2 finale is set to release on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST. With Yhwach versus Ichibe Hyosube seemingly set to kick off the upcoming final release of the series’ second part, fans are incredibly excited to see the leader of Squad Zero in action. Likewise, with Ichigo and co on their way to the Soul King Palace, anything could happen in the two-part conclusion to the anime’s second section.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Bleach TYBW part 2 finale as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, with anime series with such standing rarely seeing leaks occur. Fans can expect a lack of leaks to continue throughout this season as well. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week.

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale set to focus primarily on Ichibe vs Yhwach, likely tease Ichigo vs Uryu

Release date and time, where to watch

The Bleach TYBW part 2 finale will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Most international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Saturday, September 30, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Saturday, September 30 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ once the episode finishes airing in Japan. The platform on which the show is available will depend on the location, with Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ being the most popular options for each region. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have streaming rights to the highly anticipated series.

Unfortunately, Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ require paid subscriptions to access their content in any capacity. For Hulu, ad-supported plans start at USD 7.99/month, while an equivalent Disney+ plan can start at the same price. An ad-less Hulu experience costs USD 14.99/month, while a Disney+ ad-free subscription is significantly cheaper at $10.99/month.

Star+ is also an option for streaming in Latin America, which is USD 14.99/month. At the time of this article’s writing, these appear to be the only international streaming options for the series. The Bleach TYBW part 2 finale is set to become available on streaming services at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am, Saturday, September 30

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am, Saturday, September 30

British Summer Time: 3.30 pm, Saturday, September 30

Central European Summer Time: 4.30 pm, Saturday, September 30

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 6.30 pm, Saturday, September 30

Pakistan Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Saturday, September 30

Indian Standard Time: 8 pm, Saturday, September 30

Bangladesh Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, September 30

Philippine Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Saturday, September 30

China Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, September 30

Japanese Standard Time: 11.30 pm JST, Saturday, September 30

Australia Central Standard Time: 12 am Sunday, October 1

