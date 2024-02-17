Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 is set to be broadcast on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other Japanese networks, according to the official website. However, most fans outside Japan can watch the episode on streaming platforms on February 24, due to varying time zones.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist Season 3 saw Rin Okumura and others infiltrating the Illuminati's underground base to rescue Izumo Kamiki. However, they find unexpected foes set free by the Illuminati's scientist, Michael Gedoin.

Besides that, the episode showed a heart-wrenching moment for Izumo. Since the latest installment ended on a cliffhanger, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the official website and the original release schedule, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 will be released on February 25, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other Japanese networks. There's no report of the episode being delayed as of this writing.

Most global audiences, however, will be able to watch the episode with English subtitles on February 24, 2024, due to the differences in time zones. Here are the release dates and timings for Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8, along with their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 24 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 24 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 24 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, February 24 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 24 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 24 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 24 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 25 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 25 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8

Rin Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Interested viewers outside Japan can watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup. Besides Crunchyroll, the episode can also be streamed on Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and other platforms in selected regions.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 opens with the Fox God Mike finishing the tale about Izumo Kamiki's past. He also reveals that the town has been plagued by the Dream Town Inari, a huge complex set up by a mysterious company.

The Exwire members realize that everyone in the town has lost their ability to feel anger or show similar emotions. A bus also arrives every once in a while from the Dream Town Inari to take the townsfolk to the complex.

Rin, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

As such, Rin Okumura, Yukio Okumura, and others decide to infiltrate the underground base, assuming the Illuminati has some sort of connection to the place. Following that, the episode switches to the Illuminati's base, where Izumo Kamiki tries to flee.

However, Shima confronts her and summons Yamantaka to combat Izumo's two Fox God familiars. With the power of Yamantaka, the "Illuminati spy" mercilessly kills both of Izumo's familiars, who were like siblings to her.

Rin and others face ghouls (Image via Studio VOLN)

The episode then shifts to the Exwires entering the base after fighting several guards outside. Gedoin observes their entrance from a secret room, so he launches his "failed" experiments at them. Following that, Rin Okumura and others encounter ghoul-like creatures.

While observing them, Gedoin discovers that Satan's children have also arrived. Since they are the organization's top-secret cautionary targets, he decides to capture them.

The evil scientist then opens a void to separately drop every member of the Exwire inside a pit inhabited by strange experimental creatures. The episode ends with Rin Okumura remembering Shima's words at the festival that he can't win unless he is prepared to become a "killer."

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8

Izumo Kamiki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Given the latest installment adapted chapters 54 and 55 from Kazue Kato's supernatural manga, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 will likely adapt the next two chapters.

In other words, fans can expect Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 to unravel the actual reason why the Illuminati is planning to prepare the immortality elixir. Additionally, the episode will showcase the Exwire confronting various challenges.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.