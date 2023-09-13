Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 review: Dazai meets his tragic fate as Fukuchi activates the One Order

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 was quite a tragic episode as it left everyone on the edge of their seats. Each scene left fans urging for more, as there were no mild developments. With Fukuchi having acquired the One Order, every moment counted in an attempt to save the world.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 3), saw Dazai and Sigma managing to avoid drowning. However, Dazai happened to fall into an even bigger problem. Elsewhere, Aya and Bram were set as bait for agency members to be trapped. While Atsushi tried rescuing them, Aya tried her best to save the world.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10: Dazai meets his tragic end at Chuuya's hands

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 opened with Dazai and Sigma trapped inside the flooded elevator. With multiple traps set, both found it difficult to escape. However, Dazai managed to remain composed and helped save both of them. Just then, the elevator began to fall. Hence, Dazai saved Sigma and fell down, breaking his leg. Around the same time, Sigma went to Fyodor in an attempt to learn about his abilities and plans.

Fyodor managed to trick Sigma into thinking that he had a split personality. Following that, he allowed Sigma to read his mind. Upon doing so, Sigma was overloaded with information that knocked him out. Soon after, Chuuya reached Osamu Dazai's location and shot him in the head, seemingly killing him.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10: Aya's attempt to save the world hangs in the balance

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Elsewhere, Fukuchi finally acquired One Order after he managed to blackmail government officials into giving him access. Immediately upon acquiring it, Fukuchi activated its ability and got all the forces in the world to initiate missile and weapon launches.

Around the same time, Aya and Bram found themselves on top of a building in the form of bait. Atsushi, upon spotting them, tried to help them out. However, Akutagawa began fighting the agency member and tore off two of his limbs.

Aya did not want to sit idle while the world was set to be destroyed. Thus, she tried to pull the sword out of Bram. As she was not strong enough, she used the force exerted by a 30-kg table. Nevertheless, the table's weight wasn't enough, as Aya's plan had failed.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10

Aya and Bram as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 left fans with a huge cliffhanger, as the episode certainly managed to leave fans urging for more. Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 is easily going to be the most anticipated episode considering that no fan has any idea what is set to happen in the finale. The reason falls back to the fact that the anime has caught up with the manga.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10

Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

With Aya's plan having failed, there is a good chance that she might come up with another idea to deal with the issue. Given that almost all members of the Armed Detective Agency were incapacitated, the chances of a savior arising from their midst seem low. However, there are still a few members who are unaccounted for. Fans can expect one of them to show up and save the day.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.