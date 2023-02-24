Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 release date delayed as manga enters hiatus

Fans of the Chainsaw Man manga may be disappointed to hear that the story is set to have a two-week-long hiatus. Chainsaw Man chapter 122 is now set to be released on the 8th of March.

The hype for the Chainsaw Man manga is at an all-time high, especially with the conclusion of Chainsaw Man chapter 121, and fans cannot wait to see what else is in store for Denji.

Chainsaw Man is expected to pick up from where the previous chapter left off. Fans can expect to see Denji dealing with the realization that Nayuta only wants him to transform into Chainsaw Man and engage in combat rather than dating.

Disclaimer: This article shall contain anime and manga spoilers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 release date and time have been revealed

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, sharp at 12 am JST. The time zone conversions for the manga's release worldwide are as follows:

PST: 7 am on Tuesday, March 7

MST: 8 am on Tuesday, March 7

CST: 9 am on Tuesday, March 7

EST: 10 am on Tuesday, March 7

AST: 11 am on Tuesday, March 7

BRT: 12 pm on Tuesday, March 7

GMT: 3 pm on Tuesday, March 7

CEST: 5 pm on Tuesday, March 7

IST: 8:30 pm on Tuesday, March 7

ICT: 10 pm on Tuesday, March 7

PHT: 11 pm on Tuesday, March 7

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 can be read for free on the Viz Media website. Mobile device users can also download Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and read Chainsaw Man and other shonen manga online. Chapter 121 began a new arc and left off many loose threads, so it would be interesting to see them resolved.

What happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 121, and how are fans reacting?

Asa discovered Yoshida just as she was getting over Denji and being dumped, and she assumed that he liked her. Asa is frantically looking for a relationship to help her overcome her loneliness.

Asa may have reached her lowest point after Yoshida also rejected her, but fate has other plans for her, as he asks her to stay away from him near the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 121.

As Asa discovers the corpse at the end of the chapter, she realizes she should be cautious about her wishes. Nayuta persuades Denji that when he is Chainsaw Man, the fans would love him more than any possible girlfriend. In a sad twist of fate, Denji agrees with her.

The end of the chapter has left Chainsaw Man fans clamoring for more, with Twitter being set abuzz by the news of the manga's hiatus and Chainsaw Man chapter 122's delayed release.

The above responses were generally fans' humorous way of expressing their frustration at having to wait another week. This implies that Asa, as the new main character, is gradually cementing her place in fans' hearts.

While fans are definitely sad about the hiatus, they can check out Chainsaw Man chapter 122 as soon as it releases on March 8, 2023, sharp at 12 am JST. Meanwhile, they can read the previous chapters on Viz Media, MangaPlus, and the Shonen Jump App.

