Chainsaw Man chapter 132: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 is set to release on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the Falling Devil arc seemingly reaching its conclusion in the previous release, fans can’t wait to see what author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s next moves are. Likewise, readers are eager to find out any and all spoilers available for the upcoming issue.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure in Chainsaw Man chapter 132, given that no verifiable spoilers for the same are available at the time of this article’s writing. What fans can rely on, however, is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to drop in a matter of days rather than weeks.

With Chainsaw Man chapter 132 set to start a new arc, truly anything is possible from Fujimoto’s series

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Few international audiences, like Japanese readers, will instead see the issue release in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Chapter 131 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 began immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Denji and Asa plunging straight into the mouth-stomach of the presumed Gluttony Devil. While Denji was able to save them from falling in initially, the Falling Devil used her powers to force them in. After swallowing them, Falling asked Gluttony how the taste of “human steeped in fear” was.

Shockingly, the Gluttony Devil then threw up Denji and Asa, causing Falling to apparently begin crying. She then declared that it was time for him to die, using her powers to summon a massive pillar of light that ultimately kills Gluttony. Interestingly, Falling then apologized to someone for her failure, revealed to be Famine Devil Fami, who commands her to return, turning Falling into a doll.

It’s then disclosed that Control Devil Nayuta was also present among them, revealing that she used her powers to make Denji and Asa taste like “literal crap” to the Devil. The two then discussed Nostradamus’ prophecy, and how it will end the Age of Humans and start the Age of Devils, which neither want. Fami then asked Nayuta to team up with her, but Nayuta refused since she had school as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)

With Chainsaw Man chapter 132 set to begin a new arc for the series, it’s hard to say exactly what the upcoming issue will focus on. However, with chapter 131 ending on Nayuta being in school after the Falling Devil fight, it’s extremely likely that the upcoming issue will focus on her. This also makes sense given that she needs to seriously consider Fami’s words to her.

Alternatively, Chainsaw Man chapter 132 could focus on either Asa or Denji, showing their mindset after nearly and inexplicably (in their minds) escaping death. Truly anything is possible for the upcoming issue, and with Fujimoto at his best, while having narrative freedom, fans can expect the series’ near-future to be incredibly exciting.

