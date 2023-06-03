Chainsaw Man chapter 132: What to expect

With the series on break this coming week, fans are super eager to learn, discuss, and debate on what Chainsaw Man chapter 132’s main focus and events will be.

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 could just as likely focus on Control Devil Nayuta and her schooltime misadventures as it could introduce the long-awaited Death Devil. Truly anything is possible, and fans can’t wait for the series to return to see exactly what Fujimoto has planned for the next step in the Academy saga.

Until then, there are a few general directions and ideas that Chainsaw Man chapter 132 could take and adopt that make significantly more sense than their alternatives.

Chainsaw Man chapter 132 set to begin a brand-new arc for the series, but exactly how is unknown

With the Falling Devil arc seemingly over as of chapter 131, it’s incredibly difficult to predict with any real accuracy what Chainsaw Man chapter 132 will cover. While the fact of the series taking a one-week break before releasing chapter 132 does suggest that a new arc is set to begin, it’s difficult to say what this arc will focus on specifically.

One general thing fans can expect the upcoming issue and arc to focus on is the arrival of the next Devil who signals the beginning of Nostradamus’ prophecy. With Famine Devil Fami having told Hirofumi Yoshida that the Falling Devil was only “the first of the Devils who will shepherd the world to the ultimate terror", this very clearly implies that at least one more Devil is set to arrive prior to Nostradamus’ prophecy being fulfilled.

While the actual arrival of this next Devil may not occur in Chainsaw Man chapter 132, the issue will likely start paving the way towards this next Devil's appearance. The Falling Devil arc took a similar approach, beginning with a focus on Asa and Denji’s dates together before eventually leading to Falling’s arrival on Earth.

Branching off of this point, the upcoming issue could start this road with a focus on Nayuta, who is now knowledgeable of who she truly is and what Nostradamus’ prophecy is. Likewise, fans can expect to be given somewhat of a glimpse into her attitude regarding Famine’s presence on Earth and her latest actions, especially as it relates to targeting Denji.

One loose end from the Falling Devil arc which Chainsaw Man chapter 132 could also choose to focus on is the status and location of Fakesaw Man. With the Falling Devil having inexplicably escaped or defeated him and returned to Earth somehow, fans are curious to learn exactly what happened there. Possibilities range from the Denji impostor being defeated and dead to having secretly been working with the Falling and Famine Devils all along.

One final route that chapter 132 specifically could take is showing the immediate aftermath of Denji and Asa’s survival in the previous issue. That being said, such a perspective is somewhat unlikely considering that the final panels of chapter 131 seemed to jump forward in time by at least half of a day. Nevertheless, the possibility exists, even if it is somewhat unrealistic as of this article’s writing.

