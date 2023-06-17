Chainsaw Man chapter 133: What to expect

Following the unexpected events of the previous issue, fans have no idea what to expect from the upcoming Chainsaw Man chapter 133. While readers won’t be waiting long to find out for sure what the upcoming installment will have in store, the desire for such knowledge is nevertheless present.

Unfortunately, as a digitally published Shonen Jump+ series, spoilers for mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship series rarely appear online prior to release. The same is expected for the upcoming Chainsaw Man chapter 133, which is set to officially release via the aforementioned platform on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12 am JST.

That being said, there are a few general directions the upcoming installment is likely to take in light of recent events. While nothing can be said for certain until Chainsaw Man chapter 133 is officially released, there are a few key questions to the series’ current happenings, which fans can expect to be quickly answered.

Chainsaw Man chapter 133 may establish why Denji and Nayuta were captured by Hirofumi Yoshida and his group

Chainsaw Man chapter 133 will likely focus on explaining why Yoshida and his group have captured Denji and Nayuta. While the reason plays into the Nostradamus prophecy in some way, what remains to be seen is how it’s related. Yoshida could either be trying to enlist Denji and Nayuta in the fight for humanity’s survival, or he suspects them of being against humanity in this fight.

That being said, the probable reason between the two is undoubtedly the former. Denji is partially human, and Nayuta seems to legitimately care for the protagonist. Despite her identity as the Control Devil, both Denji and Nayuta would likely agree to fighting on the side of humans in what appears to be an upcoming war with Devilkind.

This is further supported by the fact that Nayuta expressed a disdain for an Earth ruled by Devils when discussing the notion with Famine Devil Fami. While Yoshida doesn’t know this heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 133, she’ll make this clear to him, or whichever one of his allies ends up interrogating and watching over her.

The upcoming issue will also be a dialogue-heavy one. With Denji and Nayuta restrained, Asa Mitaka in the hospital, and a fight-centric arc having just concluded, Fujimoto may take the opportunity to set up what’s next for the series. In turn, this further supports the above ideas on what the upcoming release may focus on.

Speaking of Asa Mitaka, Chainsaw Man chapter 133 is also likely to focus on her, at least briefly to summarize her condition and why she’s in the hospital. Fans may even see her discharged from the hospital, eventually picked up by Yoshida’s affiliates in a manner similar to how Denji and Nayuta were.

If this is the case, fans can expect either Yoshida or Famine Devil Fami to be the one speaking with/interrogating Asa in the upcoming issue. The latter doing such would be exciting, seemingly confirming her cooperative relationship with Yoshida and confirming his purported identity as the Death Devil.

