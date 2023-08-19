Chainsaw Man chapter 140: What to expect

With the previous chapter setting up a return of the Weapon Hybrids from the series’ first part, fans are awaiting the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 140 and its spoilers. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that any spoilers for the upcoming chapter will be released, but fans have only a few days until the chapter gets officially released through Shueisha.

Despite Chainsaw Man chapter 140’s official release being right around the corner, fans are eagerly theorizing what’s next for both Denji and the series overall. With Miri Sugo’s aforementioned set up of the return of the Weapon Hybrids, readers are now preparing themselves to reunite with old fan-favorites such as Reze and Quanxi.

However, there’s a chance that author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is using Miri Sugo to intentionally trick fans into believing that exciting reunions are just around the corner. While some of the unnamed Weapon Hybrids from the series’ first part may still be around, Quanxi, Reze, and Katana Man have all likely passed the torch to the next human host.

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 likely to introduce Reze, Quanxi, and Katana Man replacements for new Weapon Hybrids

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 may begin with Denji and Miri Sugo, also known as Sword Man, on their way to the Chainsaw Man Church. Sugo will likely prepare Denji for meeting the Weapon Hybrids and other members of the Chainsaw Man Church. Here, fans may even see Denji asking about Quanxi and Reze, which could reveal whether or not they are still alive.

However, more likely than not, they and Katana Man will may be dead, paving the way for Sugo and other previously unnamed Weapon Hybrids to shine. While the main reason many fans believe this to be the case is because Sugo himself got such a treatment, there is always the chance that Sugo is unique in that regard.

In either case, Chainsaw Man chapter 140 may focus entirely on Denji meeting these specific members of the Chainsaw Man Church. Assuming other members of Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 5 are present, fans can expect them all to have similar sentiments for Sugo regarding Denji and how they view him.

They may also harbor similar resentment towards Asa Mitaka to what Sugo initially showed to Denji at the end of chapter 138. This could lead into the reveal that Sugo has not actually recruited Denji for the purposes of joining the Chainsaw Man Church but wants to kill Asa due to her “stealing” of Denji’s own fame.

One lternate route that Chainsaw Man chapter 140 could take would be to see Denji and Sugo run into Asa on their way out of Denji’s high school. This could, in turn, be used to show that Sugo and the other Weapon Hybrids have a “bad reputation” in the Church, forcing readers to grow suspicious of Sugo’s true motives.

Moreover, Sugo could unintentionally reveal that Denji is Chainsaw Man to Asa during this conversation. This would create a set of problems, considering that Asa would find out she’s trying to save someone who, in her eyes, stood her up on a date. However, fans will have to wait and see exactly what happens this Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12 am JST.

