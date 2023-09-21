Chainsaw Man chapter 144: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the unexpected thwarting of the Weapon Hybrids’ plan in the previous issue, it seems that the Chainsaw Man Church is preparing for an all-out war with Public Safety.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 144 available at the moment. What they do have, however, is confirmed release information for the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 144 while speculating on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 set to begin a likely long-term focus on Asa Mitaka exclusively

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man chapter 144 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Chapter 143 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 began with the Weapon Hybrids discussing how to go about their coming act of terror in order to cause the loudest and most painful screams. They decided to target women and children for their higher voices and also elected to dismember them to get immediate reactions.

As they prepared to start the attack, a nervous Miri Sugo witnessed a child fall down in front of him. He reassured himself that this was a message from god that he was doing the right thing. He also tried to convince himself that he was just loaning his body out for a little bit.

Then, as Sugo and the others prepared to transform, they were cut down by what appeared to be a Public Safety officer. Sugo was still able to transform but was instantly killed by none other than Quanxi.

Quanxi confirmed her allegiance to Public Safety by radioing the success of her mission. A news broadcast then summated the situation, also revealing that Public Safety planned to take action against the Chainsaw Man Church.

At the church, an unknown person told Haruka Iseumi to gather all combat-trained followers to stop Public Safety from discovering the weapons in the basement.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Chainsaw Man Church and Public Safety set to go to war with each other, Chainsaw Man chapter 144 will likely begin an exclusive focus on Asa Mitaka. As a combat-trained member, she’ll almost certainly be summoned per the orders Iseumi was given at the end of the previous installment.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 144 is likely to see her attempt to talk the others, as well as herself, out of fighting against Public Safety. This may even lead to a confrontation between her and Famine Devil Fami, considering that Fami is the reason why Asa joined in the first place.

While they may get close to or even start fighting in the coming chapter, their conflict will likely be interrupted by Public Safety’s arrival at the issue’s end.

