Chainsaw Man chapter 147: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 is set to release on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. After the incredible reveal of Chainsaw Man Church and Famine Devil Fami’s true plans, fans are in utter disbelief at the state of the series, questioning what could possibly be next.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 147 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 147, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 set to focus on Asa vs. Yoshida as Denji and co. try to escape from Barem’s forces

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, November 1, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Chapter 146 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 146 began with Yoshida apologizing to a shocked Asa for needing to do this to her after she followed his advice. As he prepared to swing down on her one more time with a pained look on his face, the scene cut to Barem explaining how they contracted Churchgoers to Denji and co. He also reveals that they actually contracted the Church’s members to the Fire Devil, not the Justice Devil, as the members were told.

As he said this, those members contracted with the Fire Devil were seen with miniature chainsaws popping out of their heads and arms. This is because the Fire Devil grants its contracts “the power to transform into the form they desire.” Barem also revealed that the Fire Devil’s second power is that it grows stronger with the more contractors it has, although most lose control of themselves.

Barem revealed that large-scale mass weddings were held at international Church chapters, which resulted in additional contractors for the Fire Devil totaling 350 thousand worldwide. Barem then revealed that he and Fami aim to kill the Great King of Terror, whom Nayuta reveals to be the Death Devil. The chapter ends with Nayuta asserting that Fami’s plan is to kill the Death Devil with Chainsaw Man and War Devil Yoru by growing their power through fear of them.

What to expect (speculative)

With chaos breaking out across Japan, Chainsaw Man chapter 147 will almost certainly see Denji be given permission to transform into the titular hero by Fumiko Mifune. There’s essentially no other way he, her, and Nayuta are getting out of their current situation alive otherwise, so it’s the most natural progression of events.

While this will likely be briefly shown in the issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 147 should primarily focus on what should be Asa Mitaka versus Hirofumi Yoshida. While Yoshida seems to have the upper hand now, Famine Devil Fami could suddenly appear to intervene, or War Devil Yoru could find a way to take over Asa’s body and begin fighting back.

