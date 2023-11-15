Chainsaw Man chapter 149: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 is set to release on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the last issue impressing fans greatly, many readers are expecting author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto to continue hooking them into the plot for the next several releases.

Unfortunately, fans have no means of knowing what will happen, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapters 149 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 149, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 set to see Yoru revel in the return of war, and with it her powers

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Chapter 148 recap

Denji and co seemingly have nowhere to escape to in Chainsaw Man chapter 149 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 148 began immediately where the previous issue ended, with Denji being accused of being a Fakesaw Man. Other civilians questioned if Denji was actually a Fakesaw Man, with Fumiko Mifune claiming their innocence by nature of her being a Public Safety agent.

However, this fell through when it was revealed that other agents had transformed into Fakesaw Men as well. Another nearby agent then demanded Denji show them his chest, drawing his gun on the group when the latter and the others refused.

Quanxi told the others to run while she stayed behind and acted as a shield against the oncoming gunfire. The scene then shifted back to Asa Mitaka’s apartment, where Hirofumi Yoshida was seemingly hesitating about killing Asa despite having an opportunity to do so. He then tried ensnaring Asa with the Octopus Devil, but she used her powers to create the Room 606 Sword despite not even touching the apartment.

Yoru then took over their body and cut through Octopus Devil while commenting on how strong they have become. She then tried to charge at Yoshida, but underestimated her new powers and slammed into a wall behind him instead. He then took this opportunity to escape, prompting Yoru to drop down to the streets below.

The issue ended with Yoru marveling at the destruction around her, proclaiming that the world has remembered her and war after so long.

What to expect (speculative)

With Yoru clearly intent on pursuing Yoshida and reveling in her new powers, Chainsaw Man chapter 149 should continue to focus on her and Asa’s development and new powers. Fans may even see her run into Denji and group, resulting in a conflict between her and Nayuta, given their respective statuses as two of the Four Horsemen Devils.

In any case, however, Chainsaw Man chapter 149 is likely to focus primarily on Asa and Yoru to emphasize just how drastically their powers have grown from the latest events. The chapter may even choose to have them catch up to Yoshida to demonstrate this by having the two finish their fight.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

