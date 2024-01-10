Chainsaw Man chapter 153: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 is set to release on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 12 am JST. With Denji’s fight against the Weapon Hybrids having officially begun, fans are on the edge of the seats and anxiously waiting for the next issue in two weeks’ time.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 153 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to arrive in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 153, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 set to see Nayuta take a stand against Denji following his harsh words to her

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, January 24, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Chapter 152 recap

Denji's latest transformation could lead to the death of his relationship with Nayuta in Chainsaw Man chapter 153 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 began with nearby civilians calling Devil Hunters on Denji due to his appearing to be another one of the Fakesaw Men who are contracted with the Fire Devil. The Spear Hybrid was then seen letting Fumiko Mifune go in order to set up their transformation, which Miri Sugo also did. Nayuta tried to plead with Denji to escape rather than fight, but Denji calmly told her to get out of his way.

Denji then spoke internally to Pochita, calling himself the worst for feeling so happy about being Chainsaw Man again despite his home having been burnt down and his pets burnt alive. He even thanked the now-transformed Spear Hybrid and Sugo for allowing him to be Chainsaw Man again. Denji then made quick and brutal work of the Spear Hybrid, drinking his blood and eating his flesh to regain strength afterwards.

The Whip Hybrid rushed at Denji next but was easily dealt with, resulting in her calling to Sugo for help. After some apparent apprehensiveness, Sugo charged at Denji, with the latter doing the same to Sugo. The two stabbed each other in the stomach, but Denji was revealed to be the victor.

The chapter ended with Denji essentially saying that Nayuta should leave him, and that he feels happy now that he has brutalized Sugo’s body.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Denji seemingly having made his choice about the life he wants to lead, Chainsaw Man chapter 153 will likely focus on the immediate fallout of this choice as it relates to Nayuta. Likewise, the two are likely to get into a screaming match with each other at a minimum, and could even end up physically fighting each other for a brief moment..

However, regardless of the way in which their argument progresses, Chainsaw Man chapter 153 will likely see Nayuta abandon the area and leave Denji behind, in keeping with what he said. This will also likely set up a shift in perspective back to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru at the end of the issue, which could see them speaking with Famine Devil Fami about their next move.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.