Chainsaw Man chapter 154: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 is set to release on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 12AM JST. As Denji and Nayuta seemingly make targets of themselves for scared civilians, fans are incredibly curious to see if their cooperation will last beyond the immediate danger they face.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 154 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 154, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 likely to see Nayuta and Denji have a difficult conversation after finding safety

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Chapter 153 recap

Denji's words to Nayuta finally sink in for her ahead of Chainsaw Man chapter 154 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 153 began with Denji dropping Miri Sugo’s transformed corpse to the floor, before the damage from Sugo and the others begins setting in on him. This caused him to collapse to the floor while bleeding badly, as Nayuta finally recognized that Denji said he doesn’t want to be with her. Meanwhile, the bystanders (now intriguingly armed with matching spears) surrounded Denji as he tries rising to his feet.

Someone with a megaphone ordered civilians to evacuate the area, prompting Denji to ask if he can too. This humanized him to some protestors, but others still saw him as one of the Fakesaw Men. Another bystander threw a net on him, prompting Fumiko Mifune and Nayuta to explain he’s the real Chainsaw Man. However, their words fell on deaf ears, as Denji was then covered in gasoline.

They suggested that killing the real Chainsaw Man will bring their friends back, with Denji cutting through the net as they discuss this. He unintentionally nicked one of the bystanders, causing the mob to attack him. He then cut off another’s hand, as Nayuta grew concerned and called him her family. Nayuta then remembered the moment she shared with Denji where he said how much he loved her, attacking the civilians by controlling one of their own as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Nayuta still sticking by Denji at least for now, Chainsaw Man chapter 154 should see the two escape the area surrounding their burning apartment. However, once their safety is secured, the former will likely start a discussion about the latter’s words to her, possibly setting up the end of their familial relationship.

However, fans are unlikely to see the final outcome of this discussion, with Chainsaw Man chapter 154 instead likely to finally shift perspectives back to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru. The two will likely be shown to have finally found Yoshida, with fans going right into the second round of their fight in the issue’s final pages.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.