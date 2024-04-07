Chainsaw Man chapter 162: What to expect

Following Quanxi’s reappearance and apparent intention to fight Asa Mitaka and company, the wait for Chainsaw Man chapter 162 has fans incredibly nervous about the fate awaiting the group. This is especially true since War Devil Yoru seemingly relinquished control of her and Asa’s body to Asa, putting them at a disadvantage in the fight to come if Yoru is unable to regain control.

Naturally, fans are eager for spoiler information on the upcoming Chainsaw Man chapter 162, although the nature of digital publication of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series makes it unlikely. This is because of how inherently difficult the creation of a regular spoiler process has become for these digitally published series.

Fortunately, there are a few key developments within Chainsaw Man chapter 162 that fans can count on appearing in the issue even without the help of verifiable spoilers. The most notable of these is the likely start of a fight between Asa’s group and Quanxi, as well as the continued efforts to revive Chainsaw Man while Quanxi is held off.

Denji’s return likely to be set up in Chainsaw Man chapter 162’s final moments

What to expect

Most likely, Chainsaw Man chapter 162 will open up with Katana Man and Nail Fiend going after Quanxi immediately, recognizing themselves as the best options to fight her at present. This is especially true with Yoru having seemingly retreated into Asa’s consciousness, leaving her to apparently coordinate the upcoming efforts against Quanxi.

Likewise, her main priority should be having Iseumi and the others continue to put Denji’s body back together in order to revive him. She’s also likely to start helping here once Katana and Nail begin occupying Quanxi and Takagi, the presumed name of the Devil Hunter with her. Yoru is likely to have a conversation with her here as well and reveal that Asa is too scared for Yoru to take back control of their shared body.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 should see Asa say she already knows this, and explain that it’s why she’s making Denji’s revival her top priority. The issue should then shift to Nail and Katana versus Takagi and Quanxi, showing the two pairs as relatively evenly matched. This should prompt Famine Devil Fami to summon another Devil to aid in the fight, hopefully giving her allies the edge they need.

After briefly introducing whatever Devil Fami summons, focus should return to the efforts made for Denji’s body, where they’ll likely be imminently completing the lining up of his body parts. Likewise, Asa and company should waste no time whatsoever pulling the starter in the hopes of it reconnecting Denji’s body parts and reviving him.

While Chainsaw Man chapter 162 is unlikely to show them as successful here, it’s unclear how chapter 162 will reach this point. One possible and Fujimoto-esque means of doing so would be to have the chapter end as they pull the string, leaving its results for the next issue. It’s also possible that Denji is shown to be unresponsive to the start of his engine, setting up a reveal that something about his body or existence is still missing.

One final possibility is that their attempt at reviving Denji brings out Chainsaw Man/Pochita’s Hero of Hell form, last seen in the fight against Makima in part 1. While there are several major issues that would arise as a result of this, it would undoubtedly create an engaging storyline, especially with the drama likely to arise between Yoru and Asa as a result.

