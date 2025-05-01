Chainsaw Man chapter 202: What to expect

Following War Devil Yoru’s apparent betrayal of Denji in the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 202 should see the pair begin fighting each other rather than Fakesaw Man. While Asa Mitaka may intervene, it seems unlikely that Yoru relinquishes control of their shared body given the sinister smile she made in chapter 201.

However, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 202 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. The series' digital publication nature also essentially guarantees that they will not be made available. With the foundation of spoiler processes being based on having access to paper scans of the issue, it's essentially all but guaranteed that such leaks won't come.

Thankfully, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 202 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. While Asa is unlikely to reclaim control of her body from Yoru, fans should at least get her thoughts on it via her conversation with Yoru. Likewise, this should also lead to some exposition on what Yoru is planning, especially given Asa’s previous thought that killing Denji would stop the War Devil’s plans.

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 will likely begin revealing what Yoru’s plan is and why she needs Denji

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 should open up with a continued focus on Denji speaking with War Devil Yoru. He’ll likely demand an explanation from her as to why she betrayed him by shooting the civilian he tried to save. Yoru will likely dodge the question at first, frustrating Denji as he tries to save yet another civilian. Fakesaw Man will likely comment on this being another woman before Yoru yet again interferes and prevents Denji from saving her.

As Denji expresses his frustration and anger yet again, Yoru should laugh as Asa Mitaka begins yelling at her via their internal dialogue. Asa will likely admonish Yoru for being so cruel to Denji in light of what her ultimate plans for him are. She’ll likely justify this by saying it doesn’t matter since he’ll be dead soon enough anyway. Asa will likely speak to what the War Devil’s plans are in response, which almost certainly revolve around separating Denji and Pochita.

Chainsaw Man chapter 202 should see her further that after doing so, she’ll finally be able to kill the Death Devil and effectively create eternal war. After this is revealed, her attention will likely turn back to her fight against Denji. He’ll likely demand to know why she’s acting like this, but she’s likely to avoid the question and ask if their deal is now off. He’ll likely confirm this before demanding an answer once more, to which she’ll likely say he’ll find out soon enough.

Expand Tweet

Fakesaw Man will likely say something to himself along the lines of everything going according to plan, implying that Yoru and the Death Devil are working together. Focus should then shift to Famine Devil Fami and the Falling Devil, who’ll likely still be creating terror across Tokyo and the world. Falling should comment on their work sufficing for now, adding that they have new orders from the Death Devil.

Focu should then shift one last time to Death herself, likely meeting with Hirofumi Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune from Public Safety. They’ll likely vaguely speak about reaching an agreement of some kind as someone else enters the room. The issue will likely end by revealing this to be Kishibe, who has approved of the deal with Death to kill Denji and then use Pochita, weaponized through Yoru’s powers, to kill Death.

